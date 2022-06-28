$51.4 Million Sold via HiBid.com Last Week; Jewelry and Coin Auctions Featured This Week

OCALA, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $51.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in last week's auctions. From June 20th through the 26th, HiBid.com averaged 1.48 million bids on the site per day, with 648,253 lots sold. Currently, thousands of gold and silver coins, jewelry, watches, and diamonds are up for bidding in this week's featured auctions.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

June 20th-26th HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $51,442,456

Lots Sold: 648,253

Online-Only Auctions: 1,539

Webcast Auctions: 120

Average Bidders Per Day: 902,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.48 Million

Current Auctions

The following list comprises the featured HiBid.com auctions for this week. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the homepage for links to Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Carolina Consultant Coin Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: May 26th-July 3rd

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Quality Jewelry, Coin, and Bullion Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 23rd-28th

Seller: Assured Asset Exchange

Unreserved High-End Fine Jewelry Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: May 26th-July 3rd

Seller: Affordable Creations

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

