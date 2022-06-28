ACMA To Offer Board Certification program for Biologics and Biosimilars

Board Certified Biologics & Biosimilars Specialist (BCBBS) program will launch in 2022.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) announced today that it will launch a new Board Certification program focused on biologics and biosimilars in November 2022. The Board Certified Biologics and Biosimilars Specialist (BCBBS) program will be the first-ever accredited board certification program for healthcare professionals (e.g., pharmacists, prescribers, PhDs, Industry/MSLs etc.) with the goal of creating a new industry standard for effective management of biologics.

"The ACMA believes that establishing a standard of excellence for the biologics and biosimilars arena will be key as the life sciences industry navigates several obstacles regarding the adoption of biosimilars such as clinical confidence and patient insurance and prior authorization issues," said William Soliman, PhD, BCMAS, ACMA Founder and CEO.

This certification will be the fourth well recognized certification program offered by the ACMA, which has board-certified pharmaceutical professionals in 80+ countries. This board certification is particularly important as analysts predict the global biologics market will continue to grow and register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Data from Europe and the U.S. over the past 15 years has demonstrated that when providers gain clinical confidence with biosimilars, adoption increases exponentially. A recent market analysis survey of prescribers in the therapeutic areas of oncology, rheumatology, ophthalmology, and diabetes found that while the majority of participating physicians were familiar with biosimilars, prescribing patterns vary by specialty indicating that there is an important need to educate healthcare providers about biosimilars.

