Elite San Bernardino County Real Estate Group, Einstein Realty, Joins agentinc

UPLAND, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Realty, one of San Bernardino County's top producing real estate agencies has agreed to join agentinc, one of the nation's fastest growing real estate companies.

Established in 2019, agentinc offers a next-gen platform that combines shareholder opportunities, an industry leading cap, AI-powered technology, and revenue share program to generate more income and create an optimal work/life balance for its agents.

"We're excited to welcome Sal Kabir, Kerry Thomson, and their entire team of established agents to agentinc," says John McMonigle, founder agentinc. "We built the agentinc platform to attract top talent from around the world and we've been very successful in our endeavors."

Sal Kabir and Kerry Thomson bring decades of elite real estate expertise to the team at agentinc, and will continue to expand the agentinc brand and platform as the company continues to open in 50 states and 50 countries over the next 50 months.

"We took a deep-dive into the agentinc platform and it was obvious that by joining forces we could enhance our reach while also providing our hard-working agents with more financial incentives," says Sal Kabir, founder, Einstein Realty. "Kerry and I have always been dedicated to providing our team with everything they need to succeed, so this was the logical next step."

The news of Einstein Realty joining agentinc comes just weeks before agentinc launches its initial public offering.

"Several upstart real estate companies are floundering right now because they didn't build a sustainable business model," says Kerry Thomson, team leader, Einstein Realty. "John and his team masterfully created a real estate platform that benefits both the agents and the company—it's a win/win for everyone involved."

John McMonigle, who has sold over $8.5 billion as the leader of the Wall Street Journal's #1 Real Estate Team in the World, built agentinc as an alternative to the traditional brokerage model.

"We took the best aspects of the top brokerages and found a way to implement them all into one platform backed by an AI-powered tech stack and next-level lead gen partnerships," says McMonigle. "And what we have now is a real estate company that's built solely for our agents to succeed."

About agentinc

agentinc was founded in 2019 by renowned real estate executive, John McMonigle, five-time winner of Wall Street Journal's #1 Real Estate Team in the World award. agentinc's record-breaking and award-winning executive team offers agents stock awards and ground floor shareholder opportunities to expand revenue beyond the listing. With a focus on technology, networking, education, and high-impact marketing, agentinc empowers both clients and agents to achieve their ultimate real estate goals.

