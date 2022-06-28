LITTLE CAESARS® COMBINES PARADISE, PIZZA AND PATRIOTISM, EXPANDING BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN HAWAII

Leading global pizza chain announces strategy to open 16 locations in Hawaii, targeting military presence with veteran incentives and discounts as pathway to business ownership

DETROIT and HONOLULU, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is looking to grow its presence in paradise with a goal of opening more than 16 new franchise stores across the Hawaiian Islands by 2027. The bulk of franchise ownership opportunities are available on the island of Oahu, but the brand has also identified Kauai, Maui, the Big Island and Molokai as territories ripe for growth.

A major focus of this expansion is on providing interested military veterans located on the islands with financial incentives to open a franchise through the company's Veterans Program. Established in 2006 by Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch, a Korean War military veteran, the program is designed to expand business opportunities for servicepeople.

"With more than 10 percent of the population made up of veterans and over 13 military bases in the state, Hawaii is home to some of our country's greatest heroes," said Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars vice president of U.S. development and a military veteran himself. "Our brand knows from experience—with hundreds of veteran-owned Little Caesars stores across the country—that military veterans make some of the best business owners out there. And in a market with such a large military presence, there are endless opportunities for veterans and other entrepreneurs to pursue business ownership by franchising with Little Caesars."

With six franchise locations currently open and operating across the Hawaiian islands and two new stores coming soon to Keaau, Hawaii, and Kahului, Maui, Little Caesars is building momentum to continue expanding, currently seeking both multi-unit and single-unit investors looking to grow their business endeavors.

Potential prospects interested in learning more about Little Caesars and its growth opportunities on the Hawaiian islands are invited to attend a live webinar on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. HST. To register for this free event hosted by Little Caesars U.S. Development Manager Danny Knipper, please visit bit.ly/LCEHawaii .

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $379,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com .

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. Little Caesars is known for unique product offerings and promotions like the Pretzel Pizza, Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, the Batman Calzony, and now offers 33% more pepperoni on its Classic pizza.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesars.

