SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT LEADER, Rita Mort, JOINS PHIT AMERICA BOARD

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time leader in the sports and entertainment industry, Rita Mort, has been elected to the PHIT America Board. PHIT America is the national charity dedicated to improving the physical and mental health of children. PHIT America has already helped more than 740,000 kids throughout the USA and is expanding its impact to help more kids and schools.

"The moment I met Rita I knew I wanted her on our Board," said Jim Baugh, Founder of PHIT America. "She has the knowledge and contacts we need. In order to impact millions of kids, we need to have people leading PHIT America that understand the 'not for profit' world. With Rita's passion for kids' fitness and health, she is an ideal PHIT America Board member to help accomplish our mission. Prior to founding Core Sports & Entertainment, Rita worked for global professional services firm EY for 13 years — most recently as the Americas Director of Community Engagement."

"I heard about PHIT America from fellow Board Member, Mike Lettieri. We both agreed PHIT America has a fabulous mission and approach to help improve kids' physical and mental health," says Mort. "PHIT America goes to the 'roots' of physical activity to make sure more kids are active, fit and healthy. Ninety percent of USA kids are not active to CDC physical activity standards. In a study by UNICEF, US kids are ranked last in physical health. PHIT America's programs are impactful and I aim to secure more support from companies and celebrities to help expand PHIT America school programs throughout the US."

PHIT America is a non-profit organization, established in 2013, leading a national 'Movement' to greatly improve the physical and mental health of 50 million children in the USA, with a plan to beat the Inactivity Pandemic. All data and research sources can be found at IP.PHITAmerica.org. PHIT America is led by Sports Industry and Tennis Industry Hall of Fame Inductee, and former President of Wilson Sporting Goods, Jim Baugh. For more information, visit PHITAmerica.org.

