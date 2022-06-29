CloudMedx expands provider solutions team with executives from the industry

Expansion of team will increase reach of products for health systems that alleviate stressors facing healthcare today.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMedx, a leader in the healthcare AI space, uses data, machine learning, and predictive analysis to help unite healthcare across the continuum and benefit patients, payers, and doctors is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Vishnu Saxena as the Head of Provider Practice. Saxena will lead the Provider Solutions team which is essential to the continued growth and expansion efforts of the company.

Mr. Saxena is the latest in series of executive leadership hires to support the company's continued growth and market segment expansion. "We are excited to welcome Vishnu, a recognized leader in the digital healthcare space to the CloudMedx team" says Tashfeen Suleman, Co-founder and CEO. "His track record of building and growing healthcare business practices with industry leaders will assist in advancing our mission to partner with leading Provider organizations to help them succeed in the new healthcare economy" he continued.

CloudMedx is attracting top talent from some of the largest and most successful healthcare organizations, which is pinnacle to the continued strategic success and growth of the company. "Vishnu's experience in scaling business growth and helping healthcare organizations achieve their realistic digital transformation goals will be critical as we continue to expand deeper into the Provider market" said Sahar Arshad, Co-founder and COO of CloudMedx.

"I am honored to join and lead the Provider practice at CloudMedx at a time when Health Systems and IDN's need our solutions more than ever," says Vishnu. "Health systems are facing financial impact like never before including escalating operating costs driven by staffing shortages, rising labor expenses, and supply challenges," he continues. "I joined CloudMedx in part because I believe they have the industry's best platform to help address these issues. The "Healthcare in a Box" platform addresses the cost equation, automates operations, eases regulatory pressure, reduces the need for fragmented point solutions, and unlocks the value of healthcare data across operational, clinical, financial and patient workflows which is imperative for change in the industry.

CloudMedx Inc. is transforming healthcare delivery using Artificial Intelligence, giving patients, providers and payers information they need to ensure the best care, optimize outcomes, and save money. The company's data platform collects and organizes vast amounts of information from public and proprietary sources, including clinical, social, and economic insights. With powerful data visualizations, predictive analytics, interoperable tools and a suite of application services, CloudMedx provides unified patient records, unprecedented understandings of health data in various populations, and automated workflows, yielding superior outcomes. For more information, please visit www.cloudmedxhealth.com

