Expansion of KPMG Master of Accounting with Data and Analytics Program will strengthen firm's diversity efforts and develop next generation auditors

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, announced it is expanding its KPMG Master of Accounting with Data and Analytics (MADA) Program to drive practical use of the latest analytics technology and meet its vision of making KPMG the employer of choice where underrepresented talent can build thriving careers.

KPMG adds 7 universities to its MADA program, including HBCUs.

The award-winning, collaborative, first-of-its-kind program prepares students to hit the ground running in today's data age by providing specialized skills for practical use of the latest analytics technology needed in the current data-driven accounting environment.

KPMG is adding seven universities to the MADA program, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The firm will provide more than $7 million in scholarship funding over three years to the universities participating in the MADA program to encourage underrepresented individuals to pursue a graduate education.

This expansion aligns with the firm's Accelerate 2025 commitments and is one of several ways KPMG is creating pathways for underrepresented future leaders to build their careers in the profession and with KPMG as an employer of choice. The firm will continue to explore relationships with Hispanic Serving Institutions and Tribal Colleges and Universities, along with other universities to invest in a diverse, sustainable pipeline.

"Expanding the master's program will help close the gap between academic preparation and accounting career readiness," said Scott Flynn, KPMG Vice Chair – Audit. "Importantly, our HBCU-focused investments will support underrepresented individuals and diversify our profession, better enabling us to deliver quality and innovation long-term."

The firm has deepened its relationships with HBCUs. In FY21, hires from HBCUs have increased more than 40% over the previous year. At the end of the 2020-2021 school year, there was a 13% increase in three-year retention rates of professionals from HBCUs and a 19% increase in the five-year retention rate of the firm's HBCU alumni.

The universities newly added to the program are:

Alabama State University's Percy J. Vaugh, Jr. College of Business Administration (HBCU)

Bentley University's McCallum Graduate School of Business

Florida International University College of Business

DePaul University Kellstadt Graduate School of Business

Howard University School of Business (HBCU)

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (HBCU)

Prairie View A&M University College of Business (HBCU)

Additionally, the firm plans to continue to collaborate with universities that have been central to the success of the MADA program for the past several years.

"We have more than 300 graduates of our Master of Accounting with Data and Analytics Program who are using their expertise to bring our clients greater insight and productivity in how we ingest and analyze data," said Becky Sproul, Talent and Culture Leader – Audit. "For audit professionals, comfort with both D&A and automation technologies is a core capability that we invest in through our MADA Program."

Since its launch in 2017, the KPMG MADA Program has been a collaborative effort with pioneering business schools across the United States. By continuing the curriculum-focused initiatives, KPMG aims to set the tone for academic innovation and influence the broader academic community to pursue an advanced curriculum that includes D&A and technology.

