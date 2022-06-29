PODS® City Service Offers Unique Solution for Those Moving in Major Metropolitan Areas

-- Launching in Dallas, TX, and Miami, FL, PODS City Service is now available in 13 cities in the U.S. and Canada --

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is expanding its City Service program to customers in two new major U.S. metropolitan areas: Dallas, TX, and Miami, FL.

PODS City Service offers a moving and storage experience specifically designed for urban areas. Instead of delivering a portable PODS container, a driver arrives at a scheduled time and stays for a four-hour window. The customer's container remains on the truck, and the PODS driver operates the specialized City Service truck's level-load lift as the customer loads or unloads their belongings.

"Moving in a big city presents a unique set of challenges for our customers, and PODS City Service offers a solution to the complexities of these moves," said Riley Kahle, Vice President, Product Marketing. "City Service is expanding to Dallas and Miami at a time when Texas and Florida are topping the charts for relocators across the country. Half of the top 20 destinations from our recent moving trends analysis are in these two states, with the Dallas-Fort Worth area ranking number two. We expect demand will continue to grow in these vibrant regions, so we are increasing our operations to meet our customers' needs."

In 2010, PODS launched City Service in New York City. Today, the program is available in 13 cities across the U.S. and Canada: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. PODS identifies metropolitan areas where City Service could better serve its customers by evaluating population size and density, number of high-rise residential buildings, and parking regulations.

PODS City Service is a convenient solution for customers moving to, from, or between large cities. Customers avoid the hassle of driving a huge rental truck through busy and often narrow city streets, and City Service makes PODS containers available to customers in areas where container placement is not possible. PODS' drivers stay with the customer's portable moving and storage container while loading or unloading, defending against tickets or thieves. Once their container is loaded, the customer can store their belongings in one of PODS' secure Storage Centers or have their container transported to their new home.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.4 million long-distance moves and over 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

