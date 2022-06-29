Supporting Communities and Sharing Happiness, 28 Liberty Successfully Hosts Multiple Community Events at New York's Fosun Plaza

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer arrives, New Yorkers have been enjoying their favorite season in the year. Starting from early June, in just 3 weeks, Fosun's 28 Liberty has successfully hosted multiple community events at Fosun Plaza with thousands of participants, in support of local community and to promote arts and culture access to residents, working class, and tourists in downtown Manhattan.

Beloved Sing for Hope Pianos Pop-up at Fosun Plaza

The beloved Sing for Hope Pianos returned to 28 Liberty Plaza on Friday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 10 artist-designed pianos for all to enjoy. This one-day-only special event is designed to encourage everyone, from professional musicians to novices and everyone in between, to exercise their musical creativity and share "pop-up" moments of spontaneous music-making and improvised harmony. In addition to the pop-ups throughout the day, Sing for Hope presented a free concert at noon featuring the Sing for Hope Youth Chorus, the Senior Chorus from the renowned Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, student musicians from P.S. 191, and TV star Alex Garfin (Superman & Lois) in uplifting musical selections.

Each year, Sing for Hope selects local and international artists to design and paint pianos that are placed in parks and other public spaces for all to play. Through a special partnership with the New York City Department of Education, Sing for Hope then places the Sing for Hope Pianos in permanent homes in public schools to benefit thousands of New York City school children. The Sing for Hope Pianos – first launched in 2010 – has become one of the world's largest annual recurring public arts programs, with more than 580 one-of-a-kind piano artworks placed in public spaces from The Bronx to Beirut, and Aspen to Athens, supporting local visual artists and creating musical experiences for all ages.

"Sing for Hope is a symbol of unity for New York City and we look forward to welcoming the program back," said Jason Berkeley, COO of Four Trees Asset Management. "Fosun celebrates its 30th anniversary with a continued dedication to making arts and culture accessible to the Lower Manhattan community. Corporate social responsibility are hallmarks of Fosun's global initiative while actively seeking to give back to the community."

TV Star Alex Garfin has been a supporter of Sing for Hope since 2019, when he encountered one of the Sing for Hope Pianos near The Dairy in Central Park. Garfin said, "A lot of things claim to bring us all together, but almost always never do. That's what's so special about Sing for Hope; it actually delivers on its promise. When you pass by one of their pianos, you'll find a lawyer, a janitor, and a teacher playing and creating together, making friends where otherwise they would've forever remained strangers. That's pure magic, so I hope everyone can enjoy the magic with me down at 28 Liberty Plaza on June 3rd for our grand opening of the 2022 season."

Sing for Hope Co-Founder Monica Yunus said, "These ten beautiful Sing for Hope Pianos are testament to New York's creative resilience, and we're so grateful to Fosun for staying the course with us and continuing to champion art for all. While the world may not look the same as it did two years ago, we're finding new paths forward."

(PRNewswire)

"As we continue to emerge from two years of relative isolation during the pandemic, the opportunity to share music and art in community really feels like a gift," added Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora.

Dine Around Downtown Food Festival Return after Two Years

The Alliance for Downtown New York, Lower Manhattan's nonprofit business improvement district, welcomed 35 Lower Manhattan restaurants to the 2022 Dine Around Downtown festival at Fosun's landmarked plaza at 28 Liberty Street on Tuesday, June 7. A mainstay in Lower Manhattan for over 20 years, this year's event marked the festival's first return to an in-person format since 2019 and featured the program's virtual series host, award-winning chef and author Rocco DiSpirito.

Dine Around Downtown was launched in 1997 and has since become Lower Manhattan's premier tasting event. Admission to the event was free and restaurants offered signature menu items and drinks ranging from $3-9. First-time participants made up half of the roster this year including: Alamo Drafthouse, Ampia, Benares, Bodega Gran Via, Café Patoro, Chinah Kitchen, Fulton Stall Market, The Fulton, The Greens on the Rooftop at Pier 17, Luke's Lobster, Malibu Farm New York, ONE Dine at One World Observatory, OneSeed, Pi Bakerie, Sauce & Barrel, Schilling Restaurant & Bar, Treadwell Park, and Watermark Bar.

Over the past two years, Dine Around Downtown has been championing local restaurants throughout the neighborhood through a virtual "Cooking At Home" series that pairs host Rocco DiSpirito with local chefs as they show viewers how to make their favorite dishes.

"Dine Around offers an easy and affordable way to taste dishes from dozens of restaurants all in one place, said Downtown Alliance President Jessica Lappin. "We look forward to reconnecting the neighborhood with some of their faves and introducing them to some newcomers."

Club Med, St. John, and Wolford, three of Fosun's top consumer brands across continents also joined the event, together with 28 Liberty.

"Fosun and 28 Liberty are pleased to welcome back Dine Around Downtown, one of the most iconic events in Lower Manhattan," said Thomas Costanzo, global partner of Fosun and CEO of Four Trees Asset Management. "In partnership with the Alliance, this event will showcase world-class dining options within our community. As Fosun celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we continue the commitment to our social responsibilities and sharing the enjoyment of cultural events with our tenants, partners, and community."

River to River Festival Promotes Compelling Contemporary Art

Fosun Hive, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC), and the Alliance for Downtown New York have partnered to present "repose without rest without end" by Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born as part of the 2022 River to River Festival. The video and sound installation was displayed in 28 Liberty's ground-level amphitheater and tells the coming-of-age story of a young Black girl as she rejects society's beauty standards.

River to River is a cornerstone of Lower Manhattan culture, and Fosun welcomed Okpokwasili and Born's new video and sound installation for public display in 28 Liberty's amphitheater from June 12-26. Two live performance activations of the work took place at 8 pm on both Mondays during River to River.

The 2022 River to River Festival utilizes art to heal and celebrate the resiliency of New Yorkers. Festival installations and exhibits are free to the public, providing opportunities for connection.

The immersive piece takes its point of departure from Okpokwasili's performance work Adaku's Revolt. "Repose without rest without end" tells the story of a Black girl's resilience after embracing her natural beauty through multimedia storytelling.

"We are thrilled to bring artists' vision and energy to different sites across Lower Manhattan for everyone to enjoy, and excited to present Okwui and Peter's work with LMCC's long-standing partner, Fosun, in the amphitheater at 28 Liberty," said Jess Van Nostrand, LMCC's Director of Exhibitions and Public Programs. "We look forward to seeing visitors of all ages celebrate creativity with us!"

The above three events are significant efforts of Fosun and 28 Liberty's commitment to corporate social responsibilities and support to the local communities. However, they are just the beginning of this year's 28 Liberty community event series in the summer and the fall. Partnered with Alamo Drafthouse cinema located at the lower levels of 28 Liberty Street, Fosun will host summer movie nights open to all families in July, August, and September. Moreover, MoMath family day will return to the Plaza in August as well. Rooted in China, Fosun has been creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness, and wealth. Fosun's efforts in globalization and ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) will never stop.

"Being an iconic landmark in Downtown Manhattan, 28 Liberty is the key force to support local development and economic recovery. The events since June are great examples of Fosun's efforts to promote arts and cultural access to local residents." Said Wei Bo, Global Partner of Fosun, Co-President of Fosun Hive Overseas, Chairman of Four Trees, and Executive Chief Representative of Fosun New York Office. "As Fosun hits another milestone – 30th anniversary, we will continue our strong commitment in ESG, sharing happiness with families worldwide."

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). In 2021, Fosun International's total revenue was RMB161.3 billion and total assets amounted to RMB806.4 billion. Fosun International ranks No.589 on the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 List, with a MSCI ESG rating of AA.

About Fosun Hive

Utilizing "Hive City + Global Landscape" as its core strategy, Fosun Hive continuously leads the upgrading of industry-and-city integration. Through profound industry operations + industrial investment, Fosun Hive consolidates global industrial resources, focuses on customized industrial C2M model and well-positioned industries to promote the upgrading of urban industries and the high-quality development of the regional economy with the "Hive model".

About 28 Liberty

28 Liberty, at the heart of downtown NYC, is the go-to destination in Lower Manhattan for recreation and best-in-class dining. The office tower's 2.5 acre Fosun Plaza hosts a variety of community events throughout the year, from food festivals to arts programs to educational experiences and more. The 38,000-square-foot penthouse is home to restaurateur Danny Meyer's latest endeavor, Manhatta, a restaurant and bar with sweeping panoramic views of the NYC skyline, and featuring a multifunctional event space accommodating up to 800 guests at three simultaneous gatherings. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Food Hall is among the tenants of the new 200,000-square-foot retail space at the base of the building. 28 Liberty is also bringing in over 30,000-square-feet of various food and dining options on the ground floor retail space. Whether exploring the latest cultural event or sipping cocktails at sunset from the 60th floor, 28 Liberty always offers something new to discover.

