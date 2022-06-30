Canntab Corporate Update

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1) (the "Company" or "Canntab") a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is providing a corporate update to its shareholders and stakeholders. Further to the announcement made by Canntab on April 14, 2022 with respect to our exploration of a variety of alternative business strategies including potential M&A opportunities, as well as identifying and negotiating partnerships to assist Canntab in expanding its product offerings in the United States and other international jurisdictions, Canntab is pleased to report that a number of discussions are now underway and the Company will provide more specific information when such information becomes material.

Canntab is also experiencing a number of significant delays with receipt of raw materials due primarily to persistent supply chain issues. Canntab has sufficient inventory levels for now and will continue to monitor the impact of theses issues on its business.

In an effort to preserve cash in these difficult markets, Canntab will also explore a number of cost-cutting measures beginning June 30, 2022 with a 60 day temporary reduction in some of our staffing, reduced marketing expenses and other non-essential expenses until market conditions and supply chain issues improve. These layoffs will not impede Canntab's ability to service its patients and clients, fulfill orders, or maintain its licenses.

Richard Goldstein, the Company's CFO commented "while we regret having to impose these temporary layoffs, we believe this action is in the best interests of the long-term success and prosperity of Canntab and our customers and employees. We very much appreciate all of the hard work and dedication of our staff, and look forward to welcoming back all of our team members in the near future."

Canntab is committed to building shareholder value by exploring all alternative strategies at its disposal.

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab is a Canadian phytopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These include once a day and extended-release formulations, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License and a Cannabis Research License.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

