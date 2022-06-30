Cath Kidston Secures New Funding for Growth from Hilco Capital, an Operating Company of Hilco Global

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is excited to report that Cath Kidston has announced new funding from Hilco Capital ("Hilco"), an operating company of Hilco Global, to support the dynamic next phase of the company's growth. The investment from Hilco will also see funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia ("BPEA") exit its stake in the business.

Marty Wikstrom, Non-Executive Chair at Cath Kidston, said: "Brexit, followed by the COVID pandemic, created a number of challenges for the consumer industry. Thankfully, we have been able to successfully navigate those challenges and, with the help of BPEA, reposition the company for growth. The company's flagship store in Piccadilly is growing rapidly and performing close to pre-pandemic levels, and orders from our International and UK Franchisees and Wholesale Partners grew 40% for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

"I am pleased that the Hilco team will commit the resources to enable Cath Kidston to accelerate its growth. Hilco's large and experienced UK team has considerable expertise in branded fashion and consumer businesses. We expect to invest further in ecommerce, and thanks to Holly Marler, who joined the company in 2021 as Creative Director, our new product ranges are perfectly placed to appeal to both existing and new customers."

Hilco Capital confirmed: "We have long admired the Cath Kidston brand and are extremely pleased to have been chosen to take the company on the next stage of its journey."

Terms of the transaction were not announced.

About Hilco Capital:

Headquartered in London, Hilco Capital (www.hilcocapital.com) is a multidimensional financial services company providing a range of restructuring services to businesses and insolvency practitioners, as well as investing in stressed situations throughout the UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Hilco Capital has significant capabilities in the stressed and distressed retail, manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution sectors. Hilco Capital is part of US based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory and capital investment solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

About Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston is a British lifestyle brand, founded in 1993 by the eponymous Cath Kidston. The brand taps into a playful, nostalgic feeling through its distinctive print narrative and meaningful products. A celebration of craft and heritage, the designs are imagined and painted in London and the products, including bags, accessories, homewares, fashion and kids, are distributed globally. The brand's mission is to inspire customers with everyday joy.

About Baring Private Equity Asia

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) is one of Asia's largest private alternative investment firms, with USD 21 billion of FPAUM. BPEA manages a private equity investment program, sponsoring buyouts and providing growth capital to companies for expansion or acquisitions with a particular focus on the Asia Pacific region, as well as dedicated funds focused on private real estate and private credit. The firm has a 25-year history and over 220 employees located across 10 offices in Beijing, Delhi, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Singapore, Shanghai, Sydney, and Tokyo.

BPEA is a responsible investor that seeks to create value for all stakeholders through a sustainable approach to investing. The firm is a signatory to the UNPRI (United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment) and is committed to action within its own business and the companies in which it invests to drive sustainability across a range of issues, from climate change to social concerns to effective governance.

