Great Panther Announces 2022 AGM Results

Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Great Panther Mining Limited Logo (CNW Group/Great Panther Mining Limited)
Great Panther Mining Limited Logo (CNW Group/Great Panther Mining Limited)(PRNewswire)

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 29, 2022, via virtual webcast.

A total of 167,149,329 common shares of the 471,094,691 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 35.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:


NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Trudy M. Curran

88,325,413

14,925,834

85.54 %

14.46 %

Joseph Gallucci

88,554,030

14,697,217

85.77 %

14.23 %

Alan Hair

89,490,866

13,760,381

86.67 %

13.33 %

John Jennings

78,106,489

25,144,758

75.65 %

24.35 %

Elise Rees

91,611,947

11,639,300

88.73 %

11.27 %

Kevin J. Ross

92,231,941

11,019,306

89.33 %

10.67 %

Dana Williams

88,503,147

14,748,100

85.72 %

14.28 %


In addition, shareholders voted 90.36% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven, 88.80% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors, and 81.06% in favour of a resolution authorizing the Company to proceed with a share consolidation on terms to be determined by the board of directors. For more information see the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022, available on the Company's website at www.greatpanther.com/investors/agm.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three gold and silver mines, an advanced development project and a large land package with district-scale potential. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-announces-2022-agm-results-301579048.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

