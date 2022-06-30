Klondike® Asks "What Would You Do?" To Celebrate Its 100th Birthday, Teaming Up with 'The Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro to Create a Limited-Edition Klondike Birthday Cake

Klondike® Asks "What Would You Do?" To Celebrate Its 100th Birthday, Teaming Up with 'The Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro to Create a Limited-Edition Klondike Birthday Cake

Fans have a chance to win a Klondike 100th birthday cake of their own by completing an iconic "What Would You Do for a Klondike?" challenge on Instagram or at Pop-Ups in Select Cities on National Ice Cream Day

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klondike, America's beloved ice cream treat, is celebrating its 100th birthday this year! Founded in 1922, Klondike has become one of the most iconic frozen dessert brands of all time. As the Klondike product portfolio has since expanded with new flavors and formats, fans can now spot the iconic polar bear mascot on not only the signature silver foil wrapped bar, but also on Shakes, Sandwiches, and Cones in freezer aisles nationwide. A century later, Klondike fans continue to crave spontaneous moments of fun and prove that they will do almost anything for a Klondike.

Klondike celebrates its 100th birthday with the ultimate 100th birthday cake created by ‘The Cake Boss’, Buddy Valastro. (PRNewsfoto/Klondike) (PRNewswire)

That's why the makers of the iconic chocolate-dipped bar teamed up with Buddy Valastro (aka 'The Cake Boss') to create a once-in-a-lifetime, ten-tier 100th birthday cake. Inspired by the diverse Klondike frozen treat portfolio, this larger-than-life cake includes representations of its classic Bars, irresistible Sandwiches, delicious Shakes and whimsical Cones.

"Cakes are such a special and meaningful way to create memories and celebrate every birthday. I've been eating Klondike Bars since I was a kid, so I was so excited to help the brand celebrate its 100th birthday," says Buddy Valastro. "This is, without a doubt, the ultimate birthday cake – I was inspired to capture the brand's fun and witty spirit and all the sweet memories and milestones Klondike has been a part of in the past one hundred years."

Putting a spin on the well-known Klondike challenge, Klondike is asking fans, "What would you do for a once-in-a-lifetime Klondike birthday cake of your own?" Now through July 16, 2022, fans can enter to win their own Klondike 100th birthday cake by posting a photo or video on Instagram of themselves completing a decades-themed "What Would You Do for a Klondike" challenge with #4aKlondike100Sweepstakes and tagging @klondikebar in the caption.

The fun doesn't stop there! On National Ice Cream Day (7/17), Klondike is popping up in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to give away free frozen treats to fans! Those who complete a "What Would You Do for a Klondike?" challenge at a pop-up location have the chance to claim a Klondike 100th birthday cake of their own.

BONUS: one lucky winner of a Klondike cake from either Instagram or a pop-up location also has a chance to win the Klondike Kard that comes with coupons and a $11,820 check for free Klondike treats for one hundred years! Check out the list of all 100 challenges at www.klondikebar.com/4aklondike100.

"Klondike has been recognized as the original challenger brand and champion of spontaneous fun, most notable from our timeless jingle and "What Would You Do" challenges. What better way to celebrate this status and incredible birthday milestone than with the ultimate challenge and reward of being part of our once-in-a-lifetime birthday celebration," said Russel Lilly, general manager of Unilever Ice Cream for total North America. "We look forward to continuing to spark moments of fun and bringing joy to fans across the nation with Klondike for another 100 years."

The sweepstakes runs from June 27, 2022 – July 16, 2022 on Instagram, and on July 17, 2022, National Ice Cream Day, at pop-up locations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago from 11 AM – 7 PM.*

New York : Washington Square Park

Los Angeles : 3 rd Street Promenade ( Downtown Santa Monica )

Chicago : Navy Pier

Not up for the challenge? No problem! Stop by grocery retailers nationwide to purchase Klondike Bars, Shakes, Cones, Minis and Sandwiches. To find your favorite Klondike products nearest to you, please visit https://www.klondikebar.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

*Limited quantities available. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Klondike's 100th Birthday Sweepstakes is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 & older. Begins 8:00 AM ET on 6/27/22 & ends 10 PM ET on 7/17/22. For official rules, visit unileversweepsrules.com/klondike100thbirthday

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

- improving the health of the planet;

- improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

- contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Klondike®

Klondike® was born in 1922 when the original Klondike® bar was handmade by dipping square slices of ice cream into pans of rich, delicious milk chocolate. Today, millions of Americans have come to love Klondike®'s delicious variety of frozen novelty products and the "What would you do for a Klondike®?" advertising slogan which has become an American icon and commonly referenced in pop culture.

Klondike® bars with their distinctive silver wrapper, square shape, and famous chocolaty coating remain top selling novelties in the ice cream category. There are currently 10 unique stickless bar varieties in a variety of delicious flavors. Through the years, Klondike® has innovated into other formats as well, including sandwiches, minis, cones, and shakes, making it a true frozen snacking destination to meet all needs.

Visit Klondike on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn more.

For more information or images, please contact:

Media Contact

Claire Grummon | Edelman

Claire.Grummon@Edelman.com

Fans can enter for a chance to win their own Klondike 100th birthday cake by completing a decades-themed “What Would You Do for a Klondike” challenge. (PRNewsfoto/Klondike) (PRNewswire)

One lucky winner also has a chance to win the Klondike Kard that comes with coupons and a check for free Klondike treats for one hundred years! (PRNewsfoto/Klondike) (PRNewswire)

On National Ice Cream Day (7/17), Klondike is celebrating its 100th birthday by popping up in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to give away free frozen treats to fans. (PRNewsfoto/Klondike) (PRNewswire)

Klondike Logo (PRNewsfoto/Klondike) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Klondike