Learn Effective Leadership Skills for a Fast-Changing World this Summer at TROY

TROY, Ala., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone looking to build their leadership skills will be able to do so for free beginning July 11 when Troy University's College of Education and the Institute for Civic and Global Leadership will once again collaborate to provide a free, online leadership course.

The "Effective Leadership for a Fast-Changing World" course focuses on various aspects of leadership. It will explore personal development, leadership style, action, cultural diversity and events, all through the lens of effective leadership. The four-week course, July 11 through Aug. 8, is self-paced and will include videos, brief readings and connection opportunities through discussion forums. In the Leadership 101 course, students will learn how to lead themselves, engage with and work with people, and thrive in an uncertain and fast-changing world.

The course will be taught by world-class faculty who are experts in shaping our leaders of today led by Dr. Clifford Humphrey, Director of the Institute for Civic and Global Leadership.

"TROY is well known for developing leaders, and we are excited to offer such a high-level, quality introduction to leadership course for free this summer," said Dr. Clifford Humphrey. "Students will walk away with the tools they need to be successful leaders now and in the future. We hope they also consider continuing their leadership education after taking this course either on campus or online."

Students participating in the course will follow the course outline listed below:

Week 1: Understanding Leadership

Week 2: Understanding Yourself

Week 3: Understanding Others

Week 4: Understanding How to Lead and Thrive

Anyone can participate, including high school students, in this free leadership course. Students do not have to be enrolled in TROY to participate. In addition, all course materials are free and there are no textbooks required. Those taking the course can receive three college credit hours by taking a challenge exam at the end of the course. To register, visit www.troy.edu/freecourse .

