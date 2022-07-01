TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur

TUMI to support the football club on its pre-season tour to Korea next month

NEW YORK , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership designating TUMI as an Official Partner of the Club's pre-season tour to Korea this July. With this partnership, TUMI will outfit the team and the Club's full travel delegation with its travel luggage and lifestyle accessories.

TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, specializes in products featuring elevated craftsmanship, durability and resilience. Each Tottenham Hotspur tour team member will receive personalized TUMI products to ease their journey, featuring a variety of gear, including the brand's iconic Alpha Bravo Search Backpack and 19 Degree Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheel Packing Case, both comprised with recycled materials.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League Golden Boot winner, Son Heung-min, is already a TUMI brand ambassador. As an Official Partner of Tottenham Hotspur, this expands TUMI's relationship with Son and presents an opportunity to support his colleagues. Speaking about his Club's new partnership with TUMI, Son said: "I'm so happy that my partner, TUMI, is supporting my Club this summer for our tour. I'm excited to have my teammates join me in my home country. It's perfect for them to arrive in style thanks to TUMI."

"We are committed to perfecting the journey and have been long inspired by Son's unwavering dedication to be the best he can be, both for his team and representing his home country. We couldn't be more thrilled to expand our partnership to support his full team on this momentous trip and look forward to welcoming them to Korea," said Jay Jeong, Brand Head of TUMI Korea.

In celebration of this partnership, TUMI Korea will launch a special initiative in-stores and on TUMI.CO.KR; visit online to learn more.

Todd Kline, Chief Commercial Officer of Tottenham Hotspur added, "We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with TUMI. The Club and TUMI share the same uncompromising standards and determination to drive excellence; we know our athletes and delegation lead active lifestyles and are constantly traveling, often carrying their most prized possessions with them while they're on the go. We wanted to equip the team with high quality travel and lifestyle products, offering them style and function, so they can keep performing to the highest standard."

In keeping with the company's recent sports initiatives, the Tottenham Hotspur partnership is the second of its kind where TUMI will serve as an Official Partner. In 2019, TUMI announced a multi-year partnership with F1's McLaren Racing Team, as the team's Official Luggage Partner.

TUMI is sold in-stores and online at TUMI.COM. Visit the site for additional information about partnerships, capsule collections, excellence in design and more.

Tottenham Hotspur's Pre-Season Tour of South Korea includes two matches in the Coupang Play Series. Firstly against Team K League at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 13, and then against Sevilla FC at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 16, 2022. Both matches are already sold out.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.COM

