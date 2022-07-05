Clean Express Auto Wash Receives 2022 Northeast Ohio Top Workplace Award From Cleveland.com & The Plain Dealer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Express Auto Wash has been awarded a 2022 Top Workplaces honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The list is based solely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administer, Energage. Clean Express received high marks from its employees surrounding key critical culture drivers including alignment, execution and connection, among others.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

Clean Express opened its first express car wash in August of 2020. The company currently operates 11 locations across Greater Cleveland in communities including Eastlake, Elyria, Garfield Heights, Middleburg Heights, Parma, Solon, South Euclid and Streetsboro.

"Clean Express has experienced incredible growth in the past two years, and we're proud to have more than 300 team members supporting our washes," said John Roush, Clean Express Auto Wash Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace thanks to our team members is pretty humbling, and this is a very proud moment for our young company. "Our goal is to continue to be recognized as a repeat top workplace for years to come."

Home grown and operated, Clean Express has donated more than $150,000 to local non-profits since 2020 through its Clean Cares initiative. Local beneficiaries include the Cleveland Guardians, 1,000 Ties, Children First of Cleveland, City Mission, Miracle League of Lake County, and many more.

About Clean Express Auto Wash:

Clean Express Auto Wash is Greater Cleveland, Toledo and Pittsburgh's newest, premier express car wash with 17 locations and growing. Clean's fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed, and the Company's popular Unlimited Wash Club offers unlimited car washes at any Clean Express Auto Wash location for one low monthly fee.

Clean Express Auto Wash is part of the Express Wash Concepts portfolio, which includes 68+ Ohio, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Virginia and North Carolina-based express car wash locations under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.cleanexpresswash.com.

