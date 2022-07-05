ClinChoice Raises $150 mm Series E Round Financing, Further Strengthening its Global Services Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ClinChoice announced the successful completion of its $150 mm Series E round financing. The investment was led by Legend Capital, and co-invested by Taikang Life Insurance, Sherpa Healthcare Partners and existing shareholders, including Lilly Asia Ventures and Apricot Capital. Proceeds of the financing will be used to fund the Company's continued business expansion and innovative service offering worldwide.

As a full service clinical-stage CRO, ClinChoice serves the global market by providing integrated one-stop clinical development services to emerging biopharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health clients around the world. ClinChoice has over 3000 employees worldwide covering most of drug development hotbeds in US, China, multiple countries in Europe and Southeast Asia. With over 25 years of high-quality services, ClinChoice has completed more than 1,000 Phase I-IV full-service clinical projects and supported over 100 innovative drug registrations, clinical design and development. ClinChoice strictly adheres to GCP and ICH standards and has developed robust SOPs recognized by more than 50 large multinational companies, all of which have passed multiple inspections and audits by major regulatory agencies around the world.

According to the Global Chairman and CEO of ClinChoice, Mr. Ling ZHEN, "We thank the investors for their trust in ClinChoice. This round of capital investment fully validates ClinChoice's rapid growth and future potential in the field of clinical CRO. With the new round of financing, we will further enhance our innovative service offering and continue business expansion by organic growth and M&A, in order to better serve our clients worldwide."

Dr. Hongbin ZHOU, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Legend Capital, said, "We would like to express our gratitude for trusting in Legend Capital and we are excited to be part of ClinChoice, together with the Management Team and the existing shareholders, including Lilly Asia Ventures, Goldman Sachs. We are very positive on the growth outlook of the CRO industry. As a rapidly growing CRO, ClinChoice has built an excellent platform combining global expertise with deep knowhow across key local markets, to support innovation. Going forward, we will work closely with the management team to improve its existing business, attract industry talent and launch new strategic initiatives."

ClinChoice is a global clinical CRO, providing high-quality Integrated One-stop Service Offerings for new bio-pharmaceutical and medical device clients worldwide. Our Service Offerings cover Clinical Operation, Project Management, Biostatistics, Data Management, Biostatistical Programming, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Affairs, Feasibility Research, HGRAC Submission, Clinical Safety Management, Site Management Organization, Nature Medicine/Traditional Chinese Medicine and Phase I Clinical Research, etc. Now, ClinChoice has over 3,000 employees worldwide covering most of drug development hotbeds in US, China, multiple countries in Europe and Southeast Asia. Since its inception, ClinChoice has completed multiple rounds of financing, with investments from renowned institutional investors including Goldman Sachs, Lilly Asia Ventures, and DFJ Dragon Fund.

In April 2001, Legend Capital was established as a fund manager under Legend Holdings, focusing on the early-stage VC and growth-stage PE investment. Since its establishment, Legend Capital has been adhereing to internationally accepted standards to create best practices in fund management and operation. With a proven track record of more than 20 years, it now has full experience in fund management and operation and has built an extensive partner ecosystem across the entire investment chain.

Legend Capital goes the extra mile in delivering proactive value-added services to help portfolio companies drive innovations. We are committed to promoting industrial progress and social development, while securing high returns across various fields.

Our vision is to become an investment firm with global influence. We live and breathe our core value of Pursuing Fortune with Integrity to fulfill our corporate social responsibility. In 2019, Legend Capital signed the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), intended to take responsible investing as a long-term strategy to practice sustainable development and green finance philosophy.

