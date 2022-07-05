TeraBox Recognized as Silver Winner of Best New Mobile App for May 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox, a cloud storage service, received the Best New Mobile App Silver Award in the Tools and Utilities, and Productivity categories by Best Mobile App Awards.

Offering its users 1TB of free cloud storage, TeraBox caters to a global community of users looking for hassle-free, secure file storage. TeraBox ensures seamless file storage and management to both its normal (free) account users and Premium members, offering the following features:

Automatically backing up photos and videos from your phone, with online photo preview and video playback

Providing safe access to any file type on the app

Easily archiving your files

Downloading multiple files at the same time in your transfer list

Enabling users to search for documents by name and keyword

Since 2012, the Best Mobile App Awards program has spotlighted noteworthy apps and app developers. The entries are judged by a panel of expert designers, developers, and publishers for functionality, creativity, productivity, innovation, design, and originality, as well as input from the community via voting.

"This recognition adds to TeraBox's already stellar year," said Olivia Tian, product lead at TeraBox. "From reaching 35M global downloads to our parent company, Flextech Inc., earning its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and more, we have so much to celebrate!"

The award-winning cloud storage app has a dedicated team in Japan, which is where its servers are located. Furthermore, TeraBox leverages Amazon Web Service and Google Cloud Platform worldwide to provide high quality service to its global users.

Available for download on Android , iOS, and Windows devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user's device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

