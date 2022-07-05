XML Financial Group Completes Merger with Pennsylvania Wealth Advisor, Expands Mid-Atlantic Footprint

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XML Financial Group (XML), an independent wealth and investment management firm with offices in Maryland, Virginia and Colorado, today announced it has completed its merger with Samson Wealth Management Group, a wealth management practice in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

The deal, which took effect on July 1, will help broaden technology and operational support systems for both firms, as well as boost client resources. It also helps XML expand its office footprint into Pennsylvania.

Mark Samson, who founded Samson Wealth Management Group in 2012, will join XML's leadership team. Both firms are part of the Focus Financial Partners family of wealth advisors.

"We're always focused on offering new resources to our clients to help them achieve their personal and financial goals," said Brett Bernstein, CEO and Co-Founder of XML. "This merger will boost our operations and advisor team so we can continue providing our valued clients across the Mid-Atlantic region with the kind of high-touch services they deserve."

XML recently launched its first-ever client wealth management app. The new native channel allows clients and prospective clients to interact with their advisors and portfolios from anywhere they have an internet connection.

Together with its affiliated broker-dealer, XML Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, XML has approximately $3 billion in client assets. The Samson team adds approximately $644 million in client assets to XML.

"We are thrilled to join forces with XML and provide our clients with expanded wealth and investment management services to help them navigate complex financial situations and achieve their dreams," said Samson, a perennial name on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in Pennsylvania over the past five years. "Our team is excited to get started and forge new opportunities for our clients as part of the XML family."

About XML Financial Group

XML Financial Group ("XML") is an independent wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. XML offers a suite of wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located across the country. For more information about XML, please visit www.xmlfg.com .

About Samson Wealth Management Group

Samson Wealth Management Group ("SWMG") is an independent wealth and investment management firm in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. SWMG offers financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located in the Philadelphia metro area and across the country. For more information about SWMG, please visit www.samsonwmg.com.

About the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Media Contact:

Jay Scott

jscott@gavinadv.com

484-695-3774

View original content:

SOURCE XML Financial Group