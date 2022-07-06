Aviat Commits to Canada with 5G R&D Center of Excellence

Aviat's acquisition delivers complete offering for Private Network Operators and new 5G R&D Center of Excellence in Canada



AUSTIN, Texas and TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) ("Aviat"), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, announced the completion of the acquisition of Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline"), a leading provider in mission-critical data infrastructure, on July 5, 2022. The acquisition enables Aviat to offer its customers an integrated end-to-end offering for wireless access and transport and expands Aviat's research and development ("R&D") team with a new center of excellence for 5G development in Canada.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aviat Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With the acquisition, Aviat is not only expanding its market leadership in mission-critical and industrial private networks but is also expanding its presence in Canada. Aviat is committed to maintaining the current engineering jobs in Canada as well as the corresponding R&D spend in the country. The former Redline, and now Aviat employees, will continue to develop mission-critical, 5G and industrial private networks products.

"We are excited to have the talented engineers from Redline join our R&D team," said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "This expansion of our talent will allow us to deliver highly differentiated, 5G-based wireless access solutions for the industrial private networks segment."

Additional information on the acquisition of Redline can be found on Aviat's investor relations website at https://investors.aviatnetworks.com.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, stuart.little@aviatnet.com

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, andrew.fredrickson@aviatnet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.