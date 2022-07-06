Holmgren to Serve as Vice President of Solutions and Toro to Serve as New Vice President of Partnerships to Lead Robocorp in Rapidly Expanding RPA Market

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robocorp , the top provider of Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA), is pleased to announce the addition of Tommi Holmgren and Sebastian Toro to the company. Holmgren will join as the vice president of solutions and Toro will join as the vice president of partnerships.

Robocorp Adds Two New Executives, Tommi Holmgren and Sebastian Toro, to Management Team

With 20+ years of experience in the technology and digital venture spaces, Holmgren's new role as the vice president of solutions includes leading a team of developers and shaping the product roadmap. Holmgren joins Robocorp from Aito.ai where he served as CEO and was responsible for a product that enables software robot developers and no-coders to build machine learning solutions for automation workflows. Prior to his time at Aito.ai, Holmgren co-founded Cabforce, the first modern airport transportation aggregator, and has worked as a consultant helping enterprise customers in their digital transformation. Holmgren's experience in intelligent automation solutions will speed up the growth of Robocorp's open-source RPA ecosystem tremendously.

"In a rapidly growing industry, Robocorp is at the forefront of the movement towards more advanced yet more accessible robotic process automation solutions," says Holmgren. "It's an exciting time to be joining Robocorp and its top-caliber team to help create technology solutions and products that not only bolster and advance our customers' digital workers but also inspire automation across the board."

Sebastian Toro joins Robocorp as the new vice president of partnerships, where he will spearhead the strategy to help grow Robocorp's suite of partners and ultimately customers. As one of the first customers implementing RPA back in 2012/13 to founding and scaling his own automation pure-play company, AKOA, Toro has been at the center of the RPA industry since its birth. Given his vast domain experience, he is considered a thought leader in the intelligent automation and AI space. Prior to this new role, Toro led the Intelligent Automation teams at Cognizant and boasts extensive knowledge and network in the RPA community.

"I'm thrilled to join the Robocorp team, particularly at this exciting time in the automation and technology spaces," says Toro. "Robocorp is a unique company that has embraced the learnings of the first RPA wave to develop a state-of-the-art technology that will be leading the industry as we set new standards of what is to be expected by RPA, and it's an honor to help them grow their brand and customer base while also providing the best RPA has to offer."

In their new roles, Holmgren and Toro aim to amplify Robocorp's Gen2 RPA offering and ensure that customers are provided with the most efficient, streamlined, and affordable RPA solutions to take their digital workers to the next level.

"As we see a massive rise in RPA's popularity across the globe, I'm pleased to welcome Tommi and Sebastian to the Robocorp family as we continue to drive Gen2 RPA adoption," says Antti Karjalainen, co-founder and CEO of Robocorp. "There is a significant need for better and more accessible RPA solutions and Tommi and Sebastian are key to leading the Gen2 RPA movement and will take Robocorp's brand to the next level."

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. The company makes it easy, affordable, and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption-based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack, and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

