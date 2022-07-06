Tinuiti's Board of Directors Injects Marketing and Business Growth Expertise with Industry Veteran Susan Vobejda as Newest Board Member

Former Trade Desk CMO joins performance marketing firm's talent-stacked Board of Directors to cement its leadership position on data and tech-enabled innovation that drives business growth for brands

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti – the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon – today announced the addition of industry visionary and seasoned operator Susan Vobejda to its Board of Directors. Vobejda is a long-time digital executive and Chief Marketing Officer, whose background includes CMO roles at The Trade Desk, a cornerstone company in the ad tech and digital marketing space, and the global fashion brand Tory Burch. Vobejda joins industry visionaries and proven innovators Kevin Mayer, Annika Gupta, and George Gallate , each with a unique perspective and specialized expertise to fuel growth.

Vobejda also currently serves on the Board of Directors for total-vision healthcare company, MyEyeDr., and previously sat on the Board of Directors for Cision, an earned media software company. In addition, she's a member of the CMO advisory board for Ridge Ventures, an early stage venture capital fund specializing in enterprise software companies.

Vobejda brings 25 years of experience in the media, technology, and consumer sectors to the Tinuiti board. In addition to her CMO roles at The Trade Desk and Tory Burch, Vobejda has held global leadership positions at leading brands including Bloomberg, Yahoo, and Gap Inc. She started her marketing career at the advertising agency Leo Burnett in Chicago. Vobejda earned her B.A. in Economics from Carleton College and her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Zach Morrison, CEO of Tinuiti, said: "Susan brings a heightened level of expertise and global perspective and is a true change agent and innovative leader in tech, media, and consumer sectors. As we bring together our patented machine learning technology for Streaming+ and Mobius, our suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology, the timing couldn't be better to partner with Susan as her background and vision aligns exactly with where we're headed. Her experience working for name brands like Tory Burch and MyEyeDr., in combination with her tenure at The Trade Desk, brings the voice of our customer directly into the mix and provides the perfect addition to our board of directors."

Susan Vobejda, said: "I am thrilled to join the Tinuiti Board of Directors. Zach Morrison is an exceptional leader who has built a unique and modern culture within his company. He truly puts his team first and supports their mission to provide exceptional thinking and service to clients. I've been so impressed with his vision, and I'm excited to support Tinuiti's extraordinary trajectory and future growth."

A Look At Tinuiti's Talent Stacked Board of Directors

Kevin Mayer , former chairman of Disney's Direct to Consumer International Segment and previously CEO of TikTok, supports Tinuiti's growth plan from acquisitions to global expansion and deepening expertise in emerging social, streaming, and OTT/CTV. He leverages a 23-year career at Disney where he steered the launch of Disney Plus and led deals such as Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucas Film and 21st Century Fox in addition to serving as CEO of TikTok

Anneka Gupta , who also serves as Chief Product Officer at Rubrik, Inc., a leading cloud data management company, brings her extensive cross-divisional product development and data transformation experience to support the evolution of Mobius, Tinuiti's proprietary suite of AI-powered marketing intelligence and media activation technology. Gupta previously served as president and head of products and platforms at LiveRamp, a data connectivity platform. During her eleven year tenure Gupta led a global team of over 450 people and was responsible for global business P&L delivering consistent year over year growth and margin expansion.





George Gallate , a previous board member and investor in Tinuiti is also the former global chairman and CEO of Havas Digital. As a board member once again, Gallate plays an instrumental role in continuing to elevate Tinuiti's worldwide footprint, and brings international marketing expertise honed by 27 years at the global ad agency, Havas. Gallate continues to propel Tinuiti's international expansion as well as the firm's ongoing leadership across Amazon and the broader retail media landscape.





Vobejda, Mayer, Gupta and Gallate are joined by Tinuiti CEO, Zach Morrison , Bliss Point Media CEO, Sean Odlum , and Tinuiti chief strategy officer, Nii Ahene , on the board.

Tinuiti's Business, Talent & Culture Acceleration

Vobejda joins the board of directors at Tinuiti in the midst of a period of rapid growth and new strategic partnerships

Ortega Group, to create the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program, and digital streaming agency, Bliss Point Media , which transformed Tinuiti into the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in the U.S. In 2021, Tinuiti completed two headline-making acquisitions: Amazon-specialist agency,to create the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program, and digital streaming agency,, which transformed Tinuiti into the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in the U.S.

Since 2017, Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion with a headcount now surpassing 1,200, the agency has experienced an unprecedented 59% year-over-year increase and is continuing to climb with an additional 10% in 2022.

The firm's people-first culture has most recently been recognized from Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces 2022 and Ad Age's Best Places to Work four years running, including the No. 1 spot in 2019 and 2020.

Tinuiti is continuing to hire for multiple roles across divisions to keep pace with growth. For a closer look at Tinuiti's culture, please visit https://tinuiti.com/culture/ .

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

