THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® ANNOUNCES DATES AND TIMES FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HHC to Host Earnings Call on August 4, 2022

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation ® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that it will release 2022 second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market closes and will hold its second-quarter conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

To participate in The Howard Hughes Corporation's second-quarter earnings conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-866-605-3850 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 5181383 as the passcode. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website www.howardhughes.com.

In addition to the dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes to submit questions to Say prior to the Earnings Call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A taped replay of the call can be accessed 24 hours a day through September 10, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 within Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 6234723.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Media Contact

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

For HHC Investor Relations

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

Carlos Olea, 703-309-6720

Chief Financial Officer

carlos.olea@howardhughes.com

