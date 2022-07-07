MEDFORD, Wis., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medford Cooperative announced today the purchase of the Clark C-Store located in Stetsonville and the Stetsonville Oil Bulk Fuel Operations located in Medford. The tire and auto business is not a part of the sale and will continue operations at a new location within Stetsonville. The transition of ownership is expected to take place in July.

Medford Cooperative Welcomes Stetsonville Oil to the Family (PRNewswire)

Medford Cooperative is one of the fastest growing cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin and currently operates three business divisions that includes retail, energy, and agriculture services. The acquisition of Stetsonville Oil will enable Medford Cooperative to gain better buying power with suppliers while providing increased service to our customers.

Chris Piotrowski, Medford Cooperative CEO & General Manager, stated "We would like to welcome the employees and customers of Stetsonville Oil to the Medford Cooperative family. We are excited to join the Stetsonville community in the coming weeks. We want to invite community members to join the Medford Cooperative so that they can begin enjoying the benefits of being a member."

Medford Cooperative members receive benefits which include receiving cash back, donations to local non-profit organizations, and exclusive member discounts and deals. Medford Cooperative membership is completely free. Ask the customer service team for details once the transition takes place.

The team at Medford Cooperative is working closely with the Stetsonville Oil team to ensure a smooth transition over the next several weeks. The convenience store will continue to operate under the Clark brand.

About Medford Cooperative

Medford Cooperative is a member-owned, producer cooperative that was founded in 1911, making it one of the oldest cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin. The cooperative is diversified with departments in agriculture (feed/grain and agronomy), energy (refined fuels and propane), and retail (grocery, hardware and convenience stores). For more information, go to www.medfordcoop.com .

