Pocketful of Quarters Certified as Unity Verified Solution Partner

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), announced today it has become certified as a Unity Verified Solution Partner. All game developers on Unity will now have access to POQ's SDK, enabling them to easily integrate blockchain technology onto their titles.

"With over three billion video game players and the metaverse representing an $8 trillion opportunity, investors, players and developers deserve a say in the future of gaming," said Michael Weiksner, co-founder and CEO of POQ. "As the biggest blockchain project in the world, POQ is ushering in a new age of interoperability within games, empowering players and developers to create the future of gameplay and the metaverse that we want."

POQ offers Quarters, the company's game-agnostic, digital utility token designed for the sole purpose of gameplay that empowers players with the freedom and agility to move from one game to another. Quarters is the first and only compliant and interoperable video game currency for the metaverse. The cross-platform currency, which has no financial value, offers greater flexibility to developers over how they build, distribute, monetize and cross-market games, ultimately empowering them to create rich, new multiplayer experiences without losing creative and economic control to publishers.

Developers can easily "drop in" POQ's SDK to have access to Quarters within their games, while remaining in full control of how they want to deploy Quarters. This includes complementing their existing currency or replacing their existing currency. Developers that want Quarters to exist alongside their native currency have many options available to them for design and integration. As a result, developers gain the flexibility to integrate Quarters to fit their games, business model and player needs.

About Pocketful of Quarters

Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) is taking back video games for players with its Quarters, a game and platform agnostic digital currency that enables players to seamlessly move tokens and assets between games and utilize them across hundreds of gaming titles and genres. POQ received no-action relief for its platform payment token, Quarters, meaning it is accessible for gamers in the United States and around the world. Additionally, with POQ's patented Zero-click transfer technology, players can earn and spend blockchain and crypto tokens just by taking actions within games.

Backed by an all-star team of investors and advisors like Tim Draper (Draper Associates), Michelle Phan (Co-Founder of Ipsy) and Chris Cross (Formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, THQ, EA, and DreamWorks Interactive), Pocketful of Quarters aims to empower players with choice and transform the way they play with a universal currency across all games.

