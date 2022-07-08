Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on President Biden's Executive Order Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director, Tom Cochran, on the Executive Order signed by President Biden today protecting access to reproductive health care services:

"America's mayors applaud the efforts by President Biden and the Executive Branch to protect access to reproductive health care services in the wake of the devastating Supreme Court decision in Dobbs. Today's Executive Order will also protect patient privacy and access to accurate information and promote the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics. We further appreciate the Attorney General's pledge on June 24 that the Justice Department will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom.

"Just last month the Conference of Mayors adopted policy registering the organization's support for a woman's constitutional right to choose and calling on Congress to swiftly pass legislation to codify that right. We will do everything we can to help to make that happen but appreciate in the meantime the importance of this Executive Order and the support it provides to women across the country."

