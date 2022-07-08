TGM CLOSES FIVE SUPPLEMENTAL LOANS WITHIN TWO INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT ACCOUNT PORTFOLIOS

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGM announced today the closing of five Fannie Mae supplemental loans on five multifamily properties within two of TGM's institutional client account portfolios.

The properties are located in Naples, FL, Sarasota, FL, Schaumburg, IL, Willowbrook, IL and Odenton, MD, totaling 2,326 units.

Each property is strategically positioned in a market and submarket that continues to exhibit strong and improving positive market pressure characteristics. Each property is within immediate proximity to numerous employment, dining, retail, and entertainment options providing residents with convenient access to a live, work, play environment.

The supplemental loans were originated by Team Edelson at Walker & Dunlop.

About TGM

Founded in 1991, TGM is an investment advisory firm organized to provide an integrated suite of asset and property management services to its investors through a series of fully integrated operating companies. Through its vertically and horizontally integrated operating companies, TGM specializes in acquisitions, property management, leasing, construction, property maintenance and asset management services. An affiliate of TGM provides property management services under the brand TGM Communities. As of December 31, 2021, TGM has invested in 139 multifamily properties throughout 28 states.

To learn more about TGM please contact John Gochberg, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Phone: (212) 830-9312, E-mail: jgochberg@TGMAssociates.com

