Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA Approved Treatment for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

MIAMI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in developing the brand name RELEXXII®.

RELEXXII® (methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets) is an oral medication indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults up to the age of 65 and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older. RELEXXII® was approved by the FDA on June 23, 2022.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors, or be overly active.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates Osmotica Pharmaceuticals on the FDA approval for RELEXXII," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

