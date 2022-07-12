Accuray CyberKnife® System Real World Data and Clinical Studies Show Benefits in Treatment of Neurological Indications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that new clinical studies presented at the 15th Congress of the International Stereotactic Radiosurgery Society (ISRS) in Milan, Italy reinforce the value of the company's CyberKnife® platform in the treatment of neurological indications with non-invasive radiosurgery. The data highlight the benefits experienced by neurosurgeons for more than two decades, including the ability to effectively and efficiently deliver radiation in single and multi-fraction sessions, treat benign and functional cases, primary brain and spine tumors and metastases, as well as previously irradiated tumors.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to see the impact that CyberKnife technology has on advancing patient care, with nearly 50 abstracts presented at the ISRS conference showcasing the system's use for non-invasive radiosurgery treatments. The data indicate we are fulfilling our goal to offer clinicians the tools they need to enhance the quality of care they offer and provide additional treatment options to their patients," said Suzanne Winter, president and chief executive officer of Accuray.

Ms. Winter continued, "The CyberKnife platform continues to evolve with powerful enhancements that enable clinicians to continue delivering extremely precise and accurate radiosurgery treatments, while also significantly reducing treatment times, providing a more comfortable experience for patients and enabling medical care teams to treat more patients each day. But we are not stopping here. Through investments in research and development and industry partnerships we will continue to introduce best-in-class innovations that make an incredible system even better."

New CyberKnife System Data: Helping to Make a Clinical Difference for Patients in as little as 1 to 5 Treatments

The CyberKnife System delivers frameless radiosurgery treatments, unlike other systems that use a fixed metal frame attached to the patient's head to prevent movement during treatment. It provides clinical teams with a device that maximizes patient comfort and can deliver precision treatments in a single session, as well as up to 5 ultra-hypofractionated treatments, expanding access to radiosurgery to more patients. Studies shared at the ISRS meeting indicate radiosurgery delivered with the CyberKnife System can:

Provide excellent local control with very low toxicity when treating perioptic meningiomas, tumors that are challenging to treat because of their close proximity to critical brain structures impacting a person's vision 1

Offer a feasible and effective technique for treating patients who have previously received radiation treatment for recurrent primary brain tumors and metastases - indications with limited treatment options 2

Supply an effective treatment approach for patients with craniopharyngioma, a slow growing brain tumor, with no evidence of long-term complications such as deterioration of visual or neuroendocrine function 3

Provide clinical teams with an effective single fraction or ablative option, with low toxicity, for the post-operative treatment of brain metastases4

The CyberKnife System is the industry's only radiation delivery system that features a linear accelerator (linac) directly mounted onto a sophisticated robotic platform to deliver radiation therapy. The robot maneuvers around the patient to deliver multiple beams of radiation from thousands of angles to target the tumor or lesion. Using advanced imaging and Accuray proprietary Synchrony® technology, the system can see the tumor or lesion in the brain and continually verifies its position, automatically correcting and adapting the beam position for even the slightest movement. For example, if the patient moves their head during treatment, the CyberKnife® System detects this movement and synchronizes the treatment target to the new position in real-time delivering maximum dose directly to the tumor while minimizing dose to surrounding health tissue, reducing the risk of many common side effects.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to planned investments in research and development and industry partnerships, new products and innovations, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2022, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

[1] ORAL PRESENTATIONS Skull-base Societies Session: Meningiomas; OP14 PERIOPTIC MENINGIOMAS TREATED WITH CYBERKNIFE RADIOSURGERY (1 - 5 SESSIONS): CLINICAL RESULTS. Morena SALLABANDA (Madrid, Spain), Kita SALLABANDA. https://isrscongress.org/real-time-programme-expanded/

[2] 01. EPOSTERS - BRAIN – MALIGNANT; P023 Re-irradiation of relapsed intracranic lesions with stereotactic radiotherapy: a monoinstitutional experience. Stefano Lorenzo VILLA (Milan, Italy), Chiara Lucrezia DEANTONI, Andrei FODOR, Roberta TUMMINERI, Flavia ZERBETTO, Sara BROGGI, Jessica SADDI, Barbara LONGOBARDI, Antonella DEL VECCHIO, Italo DELL'OCA, Nadia Gisella DI MUZIO. https://isrscongress.org/eposters/

[3] 02. EPOSTERS - BRAIN – BENIGN; P089 Long term results in stereotactic radiosurgery for craniopharyngioma: monoinstitutional experience. Sara MORLINO (Milano, Italy), Marcello MARCHETTI, Valentina PINZI, Irene CANE, Maria Luisa FUMAGALLI, Laura FARISELLI. https://isrscongress.org/eposters/

[4] 01. EPOSTERS - BRAIN – MALIGNANT; P034 Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and fractionated stereotactic radiosurgery (fSRS) as adjuvant treatment for resected brain metastases (BMs): a single-center series. Valentina PINZI (Milan, Italy), Anna ROMEO, Marcello MARCHETTI, Sara MORLINO, Irene TRAMACERE, Laura FARISELLI. https://isrscongress.org/eposters/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated