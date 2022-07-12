Canon Introduces RF24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM - Two New Compact and Lightweight Wide-Angle RF-Mount Lenses

Both Lenses Are Ideal for Entry Level and Photography Enthusiasts Looking for The Next Lens After The Standard Zoom

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of two new RF-Mount lenses, the RF24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. The lenses are both high-value, compact and lightweight wide-angle additions to the RF-Mount family and pair perfectly with the complete lineup of EOS R cameras, including the newly announced Canon EOS R10 and EOS R7 cameras.

The Canon RF24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM lens is a large-diameter, wide-angle fixed focal length lens designed for capturing bright and clear images with beautiful bokeh and macro capabilities to get even closer, both features not possible with a standard kit lens. Will Cadena, wedding and portrait photographer touts the focal length saying, "I love this lens! It helps give you the feeling you are right there in the action, and the focal length really directs your eye to the center of the frame."

Thanks to the wide-angle of view and built-in STM motor that tracks focus with natural movement, the new RF24mm lens is optimized for video use, particularly vlogging and other social media uses.

Additional Features of the RF24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM Lens Include:

Fast F1.8 maximum aperture for great control over depth of field and bokeh, low-light shooting, and video recording, with fast and reliable autofocus.

Excellent image quality: highlights include a UD (Ultra-low Dispersion) glass element, one aspheric element, and Canon SSC (Super Spectra Coating) to help minimize ghosting and flare.

Minimum focus distance of approx. 5.5 In./ 0.14 m ; close-up magnification 0.5x at minimum focus distance.

Optical image stabilization — up to 5.5 stops* of shake correction. Up to 6.5 stops Coordinated IS when paired with EOS R series cameras featuring In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS).

Dedicated, programmable Control Ring with click-stop operation.

Equivalent to approximately 38mm coverage when used on cameras with APS-C size image sensors.

Impressively compact and light at only 0.6 lbs/270g.

Circular (9 blades) aperture for beautiful, soft backgrounds.

The Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens is an ultra wide-angle zoom lens designed for a variety of image-capturing moments such as dynamic landscapes and natural snapshots. Travel vlogger Juliana Broste (@TravelingJules) says that a wide-angle lens is her go to, "I've got options–whether I'm standing super close to my subject or backing up to get a sense of a place, I'm covered."

Like the new RF24mm, this new lens has macro capabilities and produces images with beautiful bokeh, with the added flexibility of a zoom range. The RF15-30 is another excellent option for photographers looking to go beyond the standard zoom lens.

"The RF15-30 F4.5-6.3 IS STM makes it easy to film handheld, so you can stay light on your feet and move about freely. So long shaky shots!"

Travel Vlogger, Juliana Broste

Additional Features of the Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Include:

Equivalent to approximately 24–48mm coverage when used on cameras with APS-C size image sensors.

Excellent image quality: highlights include two UD (Ultra-low Dispersion) glass elements, one aspheric element, and Canon SSC (Super Spectra Coating) to help minimize ghosting and flare.

Optical Image Stabilization — up to 5.0 stops* of shake correction. Up to 7.0 stops of Coordinated IS when paired with EOS R series cameras featuring In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS).

Minimum focus distance of approx. 11 in./ 0.28m (5.1 In./ 0.13m in manual focus at 15mm zoom position.)

Canon STM (stepping motor) focus drive, especially suited for smooth, quiet video AF operation.

Impressively compact and light — approx. 0.9 lbs./390g.

Price & Availability

The Canon RF24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM, and Canon RF15-30 F4.5-6.3 IS STM lenses are scheduled to be available in late August 2022 for an estimated retail price of $599.99 and $549.99, respectively**.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. , Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

*Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standards. Testing performed using the EOS R, R5, and R3 cameras.

** Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

