Local Family Brings Beloved Sandwich Shop to Manhattan, Second of Three Locations to Open

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu to Open in Manhattan

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, has debuted a new location in Manhattan at 300 E 61st St. on July 5. Capriotti's will bring the Manhattan community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning. Other favorites include made-from-scratch meatballs, all made with fresh, premium ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including 'The Bobbie,' made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; 'The Capastrami,' made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and cheese steak varieties made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible™ plant-based meat with melted cheese and peppers. The Manhattan Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will also provide over 20 new jobs to the Manhattan community.

The new location is owned by the local entrepreneur Ashok Israni, who will run the location with the help of his wife and son. Originally from Africa, Israni was working for a fishing company. Having always wanted to own his own business, he came to the U.S. for his family and decided to look into franchising. Once he tried Capriotti's for the first time, he knew that this was something worth pursuing. Motivated by passion and a strong worth ethic, the family has managed to have their first location consistently ranked in the top ten Capriotti's nationwide.

"We are excited to provide a product we are passionate about to the community, and it's even better that we get to do it as a family," said Israni. "New York has truly become home for my family and I, and I am ready to contribute to the city in a new and exciting way."

Manhattan Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards—the most valuable of course being free, delicious subs and salads. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Manhattan offers catering for any event - from corporate functions to birthday parties - with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (786) 629-9225.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Olivia Quarrier, Fishman PR | oquarrier@fishmanpr.com | 765-606-7442

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop