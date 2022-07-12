Prytek continues its talent solutions expansion with a $30m investment in executive search firm TritonExec

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The talent solutions division of Prytek, a Singaporean multinational technology corporation, has made a significant investment in London-headquartered global executive search firm, TritonExec.

Specialising in leadership hiring for professional, tech services, and fintech, TritonExec will bolster Prytek's HR technology services portfolio, and further its mission of building a tech-enabled talent solutions ecosystem.

This follows a recent investment into Chicago-based talent acquisition provider, Hirewell, who have embedded technology to provide faster, more efficient client and candidate experience.

TritonExec, which pioneered Exec RPO-as-a-service (recruitment process outsourcing) for corporations looking to scale at pace, will create synergies with Hirewell, offering an end-to-end solution powered by technology to clients globally.

The combination of TritonExec's C-level network, and Hirewell's embedded technology with the experience of a combined 250 recruiters spanning the globe creates a unique partnership that will enable both organisations to help clients scale faster.

Prytek's founding entrepreneur and CEO, Andrey Yashunsky, commented, "Our investment in TritonExec is a completion of the value chain, from executive search at board and C-suite, to building out leadership teams two and three levels below - we provide the entire solution on a platform for companies and hyper-scalers. Powered by technology, we can provide data products, Saas, and a licensed platform empowering our clients to do it themselves, improving the efficiency of their own internal talent acquisition teams."

TritonExec, which already had presence in Europe and the US, has recently expanded its global reach to India, Philippines, Japan and Australia, and continues to grow through an approach of hiring leaders and building out teams.

Hirewell's founder and CEO, Matt Massucci, commented, "We are thrilled by the services and cultural alignment between our two organizations. Both organisations are hyper-focused on helping clients hire top talent. We both recognise that our employees are vital to our continued success and are excited to disrupt the talent solutions industry through our combined services, technology, and the capital to scale from Prytek."

TritonExec co-founders Ben Graham and Jonathan Morris commented, "Prytek buy and invest in technology companies in Fintech and EdTech, two core areas we heavily recruit in, as well as HRTech, which will enable us to improve the quality and impact we can have to our clients. Not only does this partnership make sense from an investment and growth perspective, but our understanding of the world and customers are very aligned.

From the moment we met Andrey, his passion for technology and ambition matched ours. He and his team empower the leaders they invest in to support their growth. We look forward to creating end-to-end solutions for our customers through synergies and partnerships across the group."

