TARACHI PROVIDES CORPORATE AND PROJECT UPDATES

Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (OTCQB: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to present an update on the progress of its Magistral Mill and Tailings Project ("Magistral") in Mexico as well as other ongoing corporate development initiatives.

Magistral

The final stages of metallurgical test work, to support engineering and design of the planned modifications to the existing Magistral Mill, are nearing completion at SGS Lakefield. Results were originally expected by the last week of June, however due to delays at the laboratory, those results are now scheduled for mid-July with a final report by Ausenco Engineering Canada, Inc. ("Ausenco") anticipated within the next few weeks.

The work currently underway at the lab is specific to the SART (sulphidation, acidification, recycling and thickening) circuit that Tarachi intends to add to the existing facility which is consistent with the development plan outlined in the PEA (see press release dated Dec. 13th, 2021). The addition of the SART circuit will not only allow for more efficient recovery of gold from the pregnant leach solution but will also reduce cyanide consumption and generate a high-grade copper concentrate by-product.

The Company anticipates that design and engineering activities will commence upon receipt of the final metallurgy work with Ausenco. Submissions of permit amendments and updates are also pending the final design information and are expected to follow later in the year.

Project Financing

Discussions with potential providers of capital to fund Magistral's development and possible off-take partners are ongoing with the majority of the interested parties awaiting the results of the final metallurgy work. Those results will determine the final quantity and quality of gold and copper products as well as validate the assumptions used in the PEA.

Tarachi's Board and management are confident that a funding package will be assembled in the near term for Magistral. Despite a recent pullback in commodity prices, the Company anticipates Magistral will be a high-return, high-margin gold producer with the following metrics from the $1600-base price PEA1:

AISC $705 /oz Au (after copper by-product credits)

After-tax IRR of 85%

After-tax payback period of 12 months

Corporate Development Initiatives

In addition to plans for deploying some of Magistral's expected future cashflows to the Company's prospective land package in Sonora, where 2021 drilling intersected 6.9g/t over 63.4m at the Jabali concession (May 6th, 2021 press release), the Company is actively searching for additional opportunities in Mexico.

For the past 6 months, the Company's management team has been busy reviewing potential new projects in Mexico to add to the portfolio. The focus has been on projects that may complement existing assets in Durango or Sonora and fit in with the Company's plans to develop a project pipeline for growth beyond Magistral's expected production. Management has narrowed down its search to a few key assets and, while there are no guarantee negotiations will conclude successfully, the Company is working towards transacting on one or more of those assets in the medium-term.

About Tarachi Gold

Tarachi Gold is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. Tarachi acquired the Magistral Mill and tailings project in Durango, Mexico in 2021. Magistral includes a 1,000 tpd mill and access to a tailings deposit with Measured and Indicated resources of 1.26 million tonnes at a grade of 1.93g/t Au. The Company expects to bring the asset into production in early 2023.

The Company is also exploring on their highly prospective mineral concessions in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle's La India mine.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, VP Exploration and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

