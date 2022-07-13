Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Healthcare Trust of America & Coca-Cola Consolidated Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Green Brick Partners to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASD: COKE) will replace PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE: PSB) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) will replace Coca-Cola Consolidated in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 20. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring PS Business Parks in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final closing conditions.
  • Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE: HTA) will replace Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 21. Healthcare Trust of America is acquiring Healthcare Realty Trust in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Healthcare Trust of America will change its name and symbol to Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR).

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 20, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Coca-Cola Consolidated

COKE

Consumer Staples


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

PS Business Parks

PSB

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Green Brick Partners

GRBK

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Coca-Cola Consolidated

COKE

Consumer Staples

July 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Healthcare Trust of America

HTA

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Healthcare Realty Trust

HR

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-trust-of-america--coca-cola-consolidated-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-green-brick-partners-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301586285.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.