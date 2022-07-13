HealthTrackRx selects Shadowbox to Enhance EHR Interoperability

Fast-growing diagnostic lab uses Shadowbox to interface with clinicians in minutes instead of months

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, a leading innovator in healthcare automation solutions, is excited to announce that HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading PCR laboratory, has selected Shadowbox to automate Electronic Health Records ("EHR") and Lab Information Management Systems ("LIMS") interoperability with their clinician customers, expanding their approach beyond traditional integration options.

Shadowbox | Instant no-code and scripted alternative to API integrations (PRNewsfoto/Shadowbox, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This is especially important as it relieves pressure on our IT team," said Guhan Raghu , HealthTrackRx COO

"Shadowbox tech makes sense," said Guhan Raghu, HealthTrackRx Chief Operating Officer. "We can set up a practice in a few minutes and the clinician can start ordering immediately. Orders are not only processed faster, they are also accurate and complete because the patient information is securely sourced from the patient chart in the clinic EHR. The increased velocity, higher volume of clean claims, and reduced cost significantly improves our bottom line while aiding in client retention."

Shadowbox is a patented, HIPAA compliant application that connects web-based EHRs with other healthcare applications to automate workflow and streamline the exchange of sensitive patient information. Shadowbox simplifies the lab ordering process by providing a lab-branded application that automates the real-time transfer of complete patient data as part of an electronic order.

"There's no silver bullet when it comes to interoperability, but this is a massive step in getting information exchanges set up quickly," said Mr. Raghu. "This is especially important as it relieves pressure on our IT team, allowing them to focus on other priorities instead of repeatedly burning time on sequential 6-month clinic-by-clinic integration projects."

"We are especially proud of our partnership with HealthTrackRx," said Greg Stein, Shadowbox CEO. "We have expanded our product offering to meet the needs of HealthtrackRx and their customers, rigorously testing and enhancing the functionality of our platform to improve its utility."

Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented integration and automation platform built for healthcare. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox offers instant integration and automation across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information see www.shadowbox.com.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to clinicians nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. HealthTrackRx is among a limited number of labs in the U.S. granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Molecular Laboratory Developed (LDT) COVID-19 Authorized Test. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Shadowbox, Inc.