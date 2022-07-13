AS LIFE EXPECTANCY FOR MEN IN THE UNITED STATES DECLINES, PRIORITIZING HEALTH IS ESSENTIAL

Recent National Survey Indicates Room for Men to Improve Physical, Mental and Sexual Health and Knowledge Gaps in Sexual and Mental Health

AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW:

Dr. Alex Pastuszak, Chief Clinical Officer at Vault Health

Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni, Senior Science Advisor to Men's Health Network

MALVERN, Pa., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Life expectancy for men in the United States continues to decline, recently hitting levels not seen in nearly two decades.1 A recent national survey of 1,517 U.S. adult men ages 18-80 rated their physical, mental and sexual health on a five-point scale.2 Over half agreed there is a lot they don't know about ways to improve their overall mental health (54%).2 Of the sexually active men (n=1,331) surveyed, over half (53%) agreed they don't know about how to improve their sexual health.2

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9033951-healthy-now-mens-health-coalition-survey/

Access to healthcare can be challenging for some men, and others may feel stress and even fear about seeking help for physical, mental and sexual health concerns. What's more, COVID-19 has exacerbated a fear of going to doctors' offices, emergency rooms and urgent care centers, which can lead to later-stage diagnoses of illnesses or worsening of chronic conditions.3

Healthy Now: A Men's Health Coalition™— a partnership between Endo International plc, Vault Health, the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) and Men's Health Network (MHN) — is encouraging men 35 and older to make their healthcare a priority and get an annual health checkup to help protect and take care of their physical, mental and sexual health.

At www.VisitHealthyNow.com , men can sign up for a free 15-minute virtual consultation through Vault Health's secure portal. A Vault Health representative can provide an initial consultation and help determine if a follow-up appointment with a healthcare provider is needed. The initial 15-minute consultation is completely free for men, regardless of their healthcare insurance status.

According to the recent national survey of 1,517 U.S. adult men ages 18-80 commissioned by Men's Health magazine publisher Hearst: 2

73% were interested in having access to clear information on medical conditions that could affect them, while 43% got overwhelmed by the amount of information available about health and wellness.

More than one-third felt that only individuals with serious mental/emotional health issues that prevent them from functioning should seek therapy (33%) and that mental/emotional health issues like depression and anxiety are something you have to control on your own (39%).

Nearly half (46%) reported that they only sometimes (28%), rarely (13%) or never (5%) receive mental and emotional support from family or friends.

Of the surveyed men who tried telemedicine in the last two years (788), 50% preferred the convenience of telemedicine to an in-person doctor's office visit.

Of the surveyed men who are currently sexually active or were ever sexually active (1,331):

Of the surveyed men who experienced sexual health issues or problems (514), less than half (44%) discussed it with their spouses/partners.

Dr. Alex Pastuszak, Chief Clinical Officer at Vault Health, and Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni, Senior Science Advisor to Men's Health Network, discuss the importance of men taking control of their health by getting an annual health checkup as well as resources that may help make it easier to navigate healthcare for men.

For more information, visit: www.visithealthynow.com

MORE ABOUT DR. ALEXANDER PASTUSZAK :

Alexander W. Pastuszak, MD, PhD, is the President of Clinical Care and Chief Clinical Officer at Vault Health, a national leader in telehealth, at-home care, remote diagnostics and clinical research. He is also Assistant Professor of Surgery (Urology) in the Department of Surgery at the University of Utah School of Medicine. As a clinical and basic science researcher, he studies male infertility, Peyronie's disease, erectile dysfunction and hypogonadism. Dr. Pastuszak completed his residency in urology and a fellowship in male reproductive medicine and surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. Born and raised in New York City, Dr. Pastuszak received his Bachelor of Science from Yale University and his MD and PhD from the University of California, San Francisco. He has published over 140 peer-reviewed articles and edited two textbooks. As an entrepreneur, Dr. Pastuszak founded two companies and advises a number of startups in the healthcare space in addition to his work at Vault. He also regularly shares his time and knowledge with the general public, having been featured in The New York Times, "The Doctors", CNN and beyond.

MORE ABOUT DR. SALVATORE GIORGIANNI :

Salvatore J. Giorgianni, PharmD, is a men's health advocate, activist and leading voice for the health and welfare of boys, men and their families. He comes to this work with professional experience in healthcare delivery and services, academia, pharmaceutical industry and public policy. He is co-founder and Chair-Emeritus of the American Public Health Association Men's Health Caucus. He also serves as the Vice-President of Healthy Men Inc. and Senior Science Advisor to Men's Health Network. Dr. Giorgianni is the author or co-author of over 200 publications and scientific presentations and is an editor/reviewer for the American Journal of Men's Health. He is a recognized expert in comprehensive men's health; the effect of culture, advertising and socialization on male engagement and perceptions of wellness; healthcare; and pharmaceuticals. He speaks frequently on these topics to a broad range of public and private sector audiences, including Congressional briefings, US Department of Health and Human Services and business organizations. He is also a regular guest on several regional and national radio talk programs.

Interview Provided by: Healthy Now: A Men's Health Coalition

References:

July 2021 . Accessed March 24, 2022 . Arias E, Tejada-Vera B, Ahmad F and Kochanek K. Provisional Life Expectancy Estimates for 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/index.htm . Published. Accessed Hearst Media Survey. 1,517 U.S. adult men ages 18-80 regarding men's healthcare concerns. Conducted March 2022 . Czeisler ME, Marynak K, Clarke KEN, et al. Delay or Avoidance of Medical Care Because of COVID-19-Related Concerns – United States , June 2020 . MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep.2020;69:1250-1257.

Media Contact:

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

(484) 216-6829

media.relations@endo.com

View original content:

SOURCE Healthy Now: A Men’s Health Coalition