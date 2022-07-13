New American Funding Atlanta Team Invests in Future of Community

Branch Leaders Kim Arrington and Maui Parra Support the Next Generation

ATLANTA, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top mortgage lender New American Funding has branches across the country. The roots go deeper than mortgages in those areas to nurture and support the communities they serve.

The company's team in Atlanta, led by Branch Managers Kim Arrington and Maui Parra, are shining examples of that. Together, the team is leading an effort to increase financial literacy in the Atlanta metro area, working closely in partnership with Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Ga.

Through this partnership, students at Meadowcreek are offered financial literacy classes and learn about managing personal finances, setting them up for success after graduation. Included in the curriculum is information about saving money, budgeting, credit and debt, taxes, real estate, and investing.

Recently, Arrington and Parra presented a financial scholarship to a graduating senior to help with continuing education. A ceremony took place at Meadowcreek on May 17, 2022.

"We believe in educating, equipping, and empowering our community," Arrington said. "That's why we are so proud of our partnership with Meadowcreek. We believe so deeply in our mission and truly enjoy being able to help prepare these great students for their future. That's also why we were so thrilled to be able present this scholarship to a deserving student to help them on their way to greatness."

The student plans to apply the scholarship toward attending Gwinnett College in Georgia in the fall.

