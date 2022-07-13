YouFit Gyms Named Official Gym of University of Miami Athletics

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouFit Gyms , the popular nationwide fitness chain, today announced a partnership with University of Miami Athletics as the Official Gym of the Miami Hurricanes . The partnership begins on July 15, 2022, and will continue throughout the 2022-2023 football and basketball seasons.

YouFit Gyms will host several events throughout the season for Miami Hurricanes fans to help support and enhance everyone's fitness journey via customized activations at YouFit locations, and on-site at UM football, basketball, and other athletics venues.

"YouFit Gyms is committed to delivering the best-in-class fitness experience. We are honored to partner with the Miami Hurricanes as their official gym partner to bring health and wellness to students and fans," said Brian Vahaly, CEO of YouFit Gyms. "As a former collegiate- and pro-athlete, I know firsthand the vital role athletic programs play in student-athletes' lives and University of Miami Athletics offers an exceptional and diverse program for both men and women athletes. YouFit Gyms is thrilled to help foster the spirit of fitness and wellness within the UM community activations and our new small group fitness class we are launching, H HIIT."

"We couldn't be happier to welcome YouFit as an official partner of the Miami Hurricanes," said Chris Maragno, SVP Hurricanes Global Partnerships. "The Miami Hurricanes are committed to driving home the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle on and off the field. With the help of our partners such as UHealth, and now YouFit, we look forward to showcasing those efforts to our entire fan base."

Known for their all-encompassing offerings from state-of-the-art equipment, cutting-edge workouts, and high-end amenities at an unbeatable price, YouFit Gyms will also launch a new small group fitness class called H HIIT, inspired by the Hurricanes at its South Florida locations. Miami Hurricanes coaches and athletic trainers will provide YouFit HIIT coaches with tips and consultation to enhance their classes. H HIIT combines strength training and cardio to increase your heart rate, build and tone muscles, and increase both aerobic and anaerobic performance. With only 10 people in each class, you'll get that team-like energy with individualized attention from a certified YouFit coach

Legends, which has managed corporate sponsorships and multimedia rights for UM Athletics since April 2021, facilitated the partnership with YouFit Gyms.

About YouFit Gyms

With 80 locations nationwide, YouFit Gyms offer a premium fitness experience at an accessible price. Memberships start at $9.99 and individual personal training sessions cost as low as $30. YouFit Gyms offer everything from Olympic weightlifting platforms and endless cardio equipment, to small group personal training, high-energy fitness classes, customized nutrition advice from registered dietitians, and virtual fitness classes. By combining cutting-edge workouts and high-end amenities with an unbeatable price, YouFit Gyms members can take charge of their wellness journey, no matter what fitness level they start from. For more information visit www.youfit.com and www.youfit.com/miamihurricanes and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok at @youfitgyms.

About University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 84 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their effort to attain personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standard of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com .

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

