Decorate with Horror Characters from the Movies and Your Worst Nightmares This Halloween

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween decorators can recreate scenes from horror films and their worst nightmares with Gemmy's life-size animatronics, pathway stakes, musical light strings, and more from the Lowe's Haunted Living collection.
Kick up the fright factor with 6-ft life-size animated characters from the movies, including Halloween II's Michael Myers, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, and Friday the 13's Jason Voorhees. Dressed in their iconic clothing, these life-like characters make chilling movements and sound effects.
Also available is a 2.1-ft life-size animated Chucky in overalls and a striped sweater. With choppy red hair and a slashed face, Chucky speaks spooky phrases as he rolls around and raises his knife.
Programmed with sound and motion activation, these amazing life-size characters (MSRP $239.00 each) add a spine-tingling touch to a haunted evening with guests or trick-or-treaters. Each collapses for easy, end-of-season storage.
The collection also includes haunting musical light strings and pathway stakes with Halloween II's Michael Myers, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, and Friday the 13's Jason Voorhees.
More scares await with creepy characters straight out of your nightmares. Any sound or movement activates the 7-ft Reaper with Hourglass Animatronic (MSRP $199.00). Its lifeless face lights up green with red flashing eyes, turns at the waist and speaks taunting phrases to anyone passing by.
Creeping around the corner is a 5-ft animated Crouching Grave Digger (MSRP $159.00) with a shovel. Dressed in earthy tones and crouched in a digging position, this possessed grave digger speaks spooky phrases and raises his head to reveal flashing red eyes.
Complete the look with a 4.3-ft long Crawling Zombie dressed in tattered clothing. Placed on a floor or ground surface, he adds the perfect spooky surprise with blacked out, flashing red eyes and groaning sounds.
The Haunted Living horror collection (MSRP $34.98-$239.00) is available at select Lowe's stores and online at Lowes.com.
About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.
