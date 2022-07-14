EDELMAN GLOBAL ADVISORY NAMES NIKOLAUS SCHULTZE AS CHAIR, CLIMATE POLICY

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) today announced Nikolaus Schultze as EGA's inaugural Chair of Climate Policy effective July 18, 2022.

Based in Paris, Schultze will lead EGA's climate policy, regulatory and advisory initiatives. Under his leadership, the Climate Policy team will work with clients to anticipate policy trends that will impact their business by helping clients shape the debate and better understand their roles related to climate issues. In addition, given the vital importance of climate solutions and innovations, Schultze and his team will help these companies achieve their business goals by expanding into new markets and sources of financing.

Schultze, a long-standing authority on the multi-faceted climate and sustainability issues facing corporations today, brings extensive knowledge and experience to EGA from his distinguished career at the intersection of conservation and finance. From developing strategic methods to help corporations achieve climate goals such as net-zero, to fostering successful relationships between international regulatory bodies and businesses, Schultze is uniquely positioned to grow EGA's Climate Policy capabilities and advise clients in an ever-changing and increasingly important, cross-sector field.

"Companies are under increasing pressure - from governments, stakeholders, and employees - to meet their climate goals and interpret the policy changes sweeping the globe," says EGA Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Lehr. "We are delighted that Nikolaus, a recognized leader in climate policy, has agreed to join Edelman Global Advisory. Nikolaus also has a unique background that will help our clients adapt to change, while also supporting climate innovators in successfully growing their firms."

Prior to joining EGA, Schultze was a key member of Conservation International's leadership team, serving as Vice President for European Partnerships. In this role, he led the organization's strategic efforts in Europe and across the globe. Schultze advised major corporations on achieving net-zero goals, spearheaded numerous task forces and committees focused on investments in biodiversity, and facilitated key partnerships between European corporations' sustainability efforts. Previously, Schultze served as Global Policy Director for the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) where he oversaw the transformation of his department, redirecting focus to key knowledge hubs and better developing a robust strategy for global business members. In addition, he led the ICC's interactions with major global organizations and countless corporations. Before this role, Schultze spent nearly 30 years in a myriad of vital roles in notable organizations, such as serving as Chief Operating Officer for the World Maritime University (IMO), as Assistant Director-General at the Global Green Growth Institute in South Korea, as a Director for First Climate.

"Climate change being the biggest challenge of our times has almost become an understatement," says Schultze. "Stabilizing emissions by 2025 and aiming for net-zero by 2030 is the bare minimum we can do to transmit a livable planet to future generations. It is not all gloom, however. Solutions already exist, with more to come, to accelerate the transformation of our economies to become more resilient, more resource efficient and climate proof."

