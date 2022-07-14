Nexius Head Gaby Saliby Named Best CEO for Diversity

FRISCO, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaby Saliby, Chief Executive Officer of Nexius, an industry-leading end-to-end telecommunications deployment services and smart technology solutions provider, has been named Best CEO for Diversity by Comparably, a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site.

Comparably surveys current employees at thousands of companies across the country for their anonymous feedback; their awards reflect top scores in corporate culture, based on data captured during a 12-month period.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Nexius is one of the largest telecommunications deployment companies in the US rolling out 5G, small cells, distributed antenna systems (iDAS/oDAS) and private networks to tier one clients internationally. Through Nexius's in-house RF engineering, integration, project management, construction, architecture & engineering, site acquisition and scoping teams, Nexius is one of the few companies that can truly provide end-to-end telecom deployment.

"The strength of our business lies in the diversity of our employees," said Gaby Saliby. "We strive to recruit people from different industries, geographic locations, and walks of life, which not only enriches our company culture but also enables us to approach challenges in fresh, new ways. Our emphasis on bringing together a variety of perspectives and approaches to problem-solving continues to serve us well, and this award is validation of that," Saliby continued.

Nexius offers its employees various development programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, networking opportunities and culture-building events throughout the year depending on employees' interests and their personal professional goals.

"Nexius' top ratings from employees across multiple diversity metrics is a testament to its commitment to maintaining an inclusive culture," said Comparably Chief Executive Officer Jason Nazar.

Nexius has previously been named a Best Place to Work in Dallas and a Best Company for Career Growth by Comparably, in addition to receiving a Best Company Culture award in 2021. Additionally, Saliby was named as one of the Best CEOs for Women last year by Comparably.

About Nexius

Since 2001, Nexius has provided end-to-end telecommunications deployment services and solutions on the latest technologies. Our services include designing, optimizing, deploying and delivering state-of-the-art networks tied together through program management expertise and automation tools for optimized time to market. As societies are leaping toward a more data-driven world, Nexius is leveraging technology innovation to unleash the smart economy, creating more connected communities. For more information about Nexius, visit www.nexius.com.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

