Pixlee TurnTo Announces Instagram Reel Functionality Within Social UGC Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Social UGC, Influencer Marketing, and Ratings & Reviews company Pixlee TurnTo today announced new Instagram Reels functionality that enables brands to collect, curate and publish user-generated Instagram Reels within the Pixlee TurnTo Social UGC platform.

This new feature enables brands to collect, curate & publish user-generated Instagram Reels within Pixlee TurnTo.

This new feature expands on the company's existing feature set that enables brands to harness user-generated content from Instagram for marketing and ecommerce channels. With the widespread adoption of user-generated video by brands and social channels, this development sets the stage for brands to feature more impactful, community-powered video content across the customer journey.

Pixlee TurnTo users are now able to automatically and retroactively populate content albums with Reels – and publish Instagram Reels across various marketing channels, including product pages and website galleries.

"As one of the first software providers to partner with Instagram, we're thrilled to continue to enable brands to do more with social video through this new Instagram Reels feature." – Kyle Wong, Pixlee TurnTo Co-Founder

As with all other forms of Social UGC collected through the platform, Pixlee TurnTo allows Reels to be tagged with individual brand products, making these videos fully shoppable. As social commerce remains at the forefront of marketing, shoppable social posts are an increasingly valuable asset for brands to pave a clear path to purchase on the foundation of social proof.

"Our clients are often the earliest adopters of new social media functionality and are at the forefront of community-driven marketing. As Instagram Reels continue to gain traction with content creators, influencers and brands alike, Pixlee TurnTo is committed to creating new and exciting ways to leverage that content across the buyer journey." – Tahima Begum, VP of Customer Success, Pixlee TurnTo

Brands like Alo Yoga, Lamps Plus, and Nixon already leverage Pixlee TurnTo's tools for Instagram user-generated content collection and publication to create conversion-driven website displays featuring content from influencers and members of their brand communities. Lamps Plus saw a 586% increase in average number of site visits as a direct result of diverse user-generated content showcased on-site.

Pixlee TurnTo enables brands to amplify word-of-mouth marketing across their online channels at scale. As social video remains a foundational element of a successful marketing strategy, the platform's streamlined solution for Instagram Reels will continue to promote growth in the realm of digital commerce.

For more information on collection of Instagram Reels through Pixlee TurnTo please contact, press@pixleeteam.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Pixlee TurnTo