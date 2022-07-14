WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SUNBURY, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.32 per share to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2022 payable on August 8, 2022.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

