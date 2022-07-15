Ericsson receives regulatory approval to complete acquisition of Vonage

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced that it has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) to complete its acquisition of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) ("Vonage"). This represents the final requisite approval to complete the deal. The parties now expect the Merger to close no later than July 21, 2022, as provided for in the Merger Agreement.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 pm CEST on July 15, 2022.

