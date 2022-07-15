Socionext Introduces ISO26262 Certified Smart Graphic Display Controllers

4th Generation Smart Graphic Display Controllers Enable Panoramic and Multi-displays

LANGEN, Germany and MILPITAS, Calif. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext, a global leader in the design and development of innovative System-on-Chip products, has announced a new series of smart display controllers, "SC1721/ SC1722/ SC1723 Series", certified with ISO26262 for functional safety. Samples will be available at the end of July 2022.

The automotive industry is currently undergoing major transformations that occur approximately once every 100 years. The E/E (Electrical/Electronic) architecture, which is the system structure of automobiles, is changing from a distributed architecture to a domain/zone architecture. Automakers are adopting integrated cockpit systems linking multiple displays, such as meters, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), and head-up displays. Larger display size and screen resolution are also driving the demand for improved image quality. Due to the changes, complying with the ISO26262 functional safety standard is critical for new automotive ADAS and infotainment systems development.

Socionext has been developing smart display controllers for automotive applications for many years. This fourth generation is equipped with an APIX®3 SerDes-repeater function that allows daisy-chaining of multiple smart display controllers, enabling up to four display connections in a chain. Compared to the previous generation, this function greatly improves the wiring efficiency of the vehicle and facilitates the cooperation of multiple displays. In addition, the company's proprietary SEERIS™ 2D graphics IP is integrated with cutting-edge functions, such as LED control and pixel compensation by Local Dimming, and Warping-on-the-fly dynamic interpolation of the Warp Map. Socionext improves vehicle safety by adding a mechanism to monitor external LED driver error detection and internal algorithm, and supports functional safety (ASIL-B) by complying with the ISO26262 development process.

These features enable new architectures, such as panoramic displays for dashboards, to meet a growing trend of larger multi-display applications.

SC1721/ SC1722/ SC1723 Series Main Lineup and Specifications



SC1721AH5 SC1722AK3 SC1723AK3 Package – Pin EP-LQFP-216 TE-BGA-437 TE-BGA-427 Size 24mm x 24mm 23mm x 23mm 23mm x 23mm Video Output

Resolution example 1920 x 1080 3840 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Video Output Dual LVDS, OpenLDI Dual LVDS, OpenLDI eDP 5.4Gbps 4lane APIX®3 SerDes-repeater*1 Rx: 2 x 3Gbps with HDCP2.3 Tx: 1 x 3Gbps Rx: 2 x 3Gbps or 1 x 6Gbps with HDCP2.3 Tx: 1 x 6Gbps Rx: 2 x 6Gbps with HDCP2.3 Tx: 1 x 6Gbps Video Input*1 LVDS, OpenLDI LVDS, OpenLDI LVDS, OpenLDI Local Dimming 512 LED block 512 LED block 1024 LED block Warping-on-the-fly Yes No No ISO26262 ASIL-B compliant development process Yes Yes Yes

*1: APIX®3 SerDes-repeater or Video Input is exclusive depending on the lineup.

