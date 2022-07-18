Bloomz Powerful PBIS/SEL Behavior Management

SEATTLE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, recipient of the Supes Choice Award , has announced a new component to its already robust platform. Now, there are behavior management features available for schools right within Bloomz. A positive behavior management system, PBIS , helps teachers to better track, analyze and provide rewards for student behavior. Rather than using multiple tools or methods, all of this is possible within one accessible platform that connects the school with the home. The focus of PBIS is to help all students to be successful and Bloomz provides the right tools for teachers with its PBIS feed.

Click Here to See Our PBIS Video (PRNewswire)

Powerful PBIS/SEL/MTSS Features

Bloomz has recently unveiled some powerful PBIS tools which make it even easier to see and track behaviors. With PBIS management, teachers can easily record behaviors in class and anywhere in the school with behavior tracking. Bloomz allows teachers to customize the interactions they want to track, set goals, milestones and track student progress against them. Students can even be placed on teams which helps with the development of essential SEL skills in addition to focusing on PBIS.

Bloomz offers modes for early learning, elementary, middle school and can be used outside of the classroom, making it a more robust way to work with behavior management.

Bloomz involves the whole school community. Administrators can enable teachers to capture behavior data for any student in the school and customize locations where an interaction was observed. Understanding behaviors and trends in behaviors is easier within the Bloomz dashboard for administrators. The behavior data can be sorted based on classes, by staff, by students, by interactions, and by locations. Having this system in place, all within one comprehensive platform, makes it easier, more efficient and effective for providing the right support for all students.

About Bloomz

Bloomz is a unified school-home communications platform that connects districts, schools, and classrooms with parents and students in a secure, social, and private environment. Parents feel more connected than ever to their children's education by using a comprehensive platform. With Bloomz, administrators and educators can foster a strong home-to-school community that promotes family engagement. Find out more today at Bloomz.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomz Inc