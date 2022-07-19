SKLAR KIRSH LITIGATION CHAIR JUSTIN GOLDSTEIN NAMED TOP LITIGATOR IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Justin Goldstein has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2022 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a "special breed of attorney" because they need to "transcend expert comprehension of the legal system."

"Having Justin receive this recognition is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his clients, our firm, and the legal profession," says Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar.

Goldstein has extensive experience handling complex business, intellectual property, and entertainment disputes in state and federal courts, as well is in arbitration. He founded the firm's Litigation Practice Group in 2018, and working with Sklar Kirsh's two Founding Partners, built a powerhouse litigation team. Goldstein started his career at Katten Muchin Rosenman in 1998, and then spent 10 years at O'Melveny & Myers, followed by seven years at Carlsmith Ball where he served as the head of the firm's Media & Entertainment Practice. He has successfully counseled and represented some of the Fortune 500's most influential companies in matters covering broad spectrum of subjects, including complex tort litigation, unfair competition, partnership and shareholder rights, breaches of contract, trade secrets, First Amendment, accounting and profit participation, copyright and trademark, rights of publicity and privacy, and fiduciary duties.

Also recently named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's "LA 500" for a third consecutive year, Goldstein is a Los Angeles native and product of Crossroads School. He earned his JD from USC's Gould School of Law, and his BA from Brandeis University. He is a regular author and guest lecturer at USC, UCLA, and Southwestern Law School on such topics as idea submission law, right of publicity, claims against talent agents and managers, alternative dispute resolution, and remedies for litigation misconduct.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com .

