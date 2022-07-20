2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Group Announces Appointment of Ryan O'Hara as Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Group (2-10 HBW), a market leader of home warranty solutions to homeowners, real estate professionals, and home builders, today announced the appointment of Ryan O'Hara as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. O'Hara succeeds Scott Cromie who served as CEO for 13 years and will continue as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director of Genstar Capital, which acquired 2-10 HBW in 2018, commented, "Ryan has an impressive track record of developing a strong vision and leading companies. When Scott shared that he was going to retire, Ryan was our clear choice to lead 2-10 HBW into its next chapter of growth. His broad experience as a CEO and board member makes him a tremendous addition to the 2-10 HBW team. I also want to thank Scott for his able leadership over these past four years – he achieved all the financial goals laid out at the outset of our investment and we have already returned 100 percent of invested capital to our limited partners."

2-10 HBW's Home Warranty covers the cost of repair or replacement on major home systems and appliances and is sold to homeowners within a real estate transaction through a network of real estate brokers and directly through a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer channel. In addition, the New Home Structural Warranty provides home builders a valuable risk management product offering 10 years of coverage for structural defects.

Mr. O'Hara added, "I couldn't be more excited to join 2-10 HBW. Genstar and the existing leadership team have built great momentum and have continued to invest in the business to provide our customers and partners with the best solutions and service possible. Our mission is simple, 'to improve the quality of housing and the experience of homeownership' and we are well positioned to continue to do so going forward."

Mr. O'Hara is a seasoned executive with experience leading top rated real estate, internet, entertainment, sports, and consumer product goods companies. He served as CEO of Move Inc./Realtor.com, where he led the highly successful turnaround and re-positioning of the business; Shutterfly, Inc. prior to its sale to Apollo Global Management, and; The Topps Company, where he grew the business domestically and internationally. In addition, he served as President of Content, Distribution and Sales for The Madison Square Garden Company. He serves on the Boards of public and private companies, including Genstar portfolio company Inside Real Estate; Thryv, a publicly traded software as a service company; and OfferPad, a leader in the US in iBuying - buying and selling properties through technology and agents. Formerly, he served on the Board of REA Group, which owns and operates a number of leading property portals throughout 12 countries in Asia; and real estate spatial data company Matterport, Inc. Ryan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA from The Harvard Business School.

2-10 HBW is an industry-leading provider of structural warranties, covering 1 in 6 new homes built in the country, and provides systems and appliances coverage for new and existing homes. Founded and based in Colorado, 2-10 HBW has covered over six million homes with its complete line of warranties, service contracts, and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 HBW has been an advocate of the home building industry, helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses, reputations, and budgets against the unexpected. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit www.2-10.com.

