CHAMPS SPORTS UNVEILS "WOMEN WIN" CAMPAIGN IN HONOR OF WOMEN IN SPORTS WHO ARE MAKING AN IMPACT

In Partnership with VOICEINSPORT, The Campaign Showcases Champs Sports' Ongoing Commitment to Promoting Gender Equity Within The Sports Industry

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champs Sports, part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), today announced the launch of its "Women Win" campaign. Developed in partnership with VOICEINSPORT, the campaign is part of the retailer's continued efforts to promote gender equity within the sports industry and features women, organizations, and communities rooted in sports, fitness, and health & wellness.

Earlier this year, Champs Sports partnered with VOICEINSPORT to further underscore the retailer's commitment to supporting and uplifting women in sports. The "Women Win" campaign brings the partnership to life and puts solidarity, action, and equality at the forefront to highlight the many women in sports who are making a difference and advocating for positive change. As part of the campaign, Champs Sports has teamed up with women athletes across various sports as well as brand partners including PUMA, adidas, Reebok, Under Armour, Converse, New Balance, Ugg, and Foot Locker Inc.'s womenswear brand Cozi to host a series of events and programming from July 17-30.

"Our team at Champs Sports is proud to continue empowering women in sports who serve as an inspiration each day," said Guy Harkless, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay. "These women possess the ethos that Champs Sports prides itself on and we're proud to provide a platform that shines a light on the collective voices helping to drive the future of women's sports."

The "Women Win" campaign serves as a continuation of the retailer's partnership with VOICEINSPORT and the VOICEINSPORT FOUNDATION. During Women's History Month 2022, Champs Sports donated $30K to the VOICEINSPORT FOUNDATION in support of their Title IX initiatives, with the goal of bringing more visibility to Title IX and to advocate for girls and women in sport. In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX on June 23, the retailer was the main sponsor of VOICEINSPORT's trip to Capitol Hill in support of U.S. Senator Chris Murphy's (D-Conn.) bill, The Fair Play for Women Act of 2022.

Throughout the campaign's programming in July, VOICEINSPORT athletes, advocates, and sport psychologists will participate in several events that aim to elevate the conversation around equality and mental health in sports. To bring further visibility to the partnership, VOICEINSPORT x Champs Sports will launch a product capsule collection titled, "moreVIS," exclusively available at Champs Sports Homefield in Pembroke Pines, FL and at ChampsSports.com. All proceeds from sales of the collection will go toward funding memberships for women athletes to unlock access to VOICEINSPORT mental health and nutrition services.

"We're proud to team up with Champs Sports for this impactful campaign," said Stef Strack, Founder & CEO of VOICEINSPORT. "The Champs Sports team has been a great partner and they truly stand by the mission of giving women in sports the voice they deserve."

In celebration of the campaign, Champs Sports will be hosting events in select markets around the country. Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who signed with Champs Sports through an NIL deal in 2021, kicked things off on July 17 with an event at Champs Sports Homefield in Pembroke Pines with Miramar's Everglades High School, home to one of the most competitive girls' basketball programs in Florida. Additional events include a Reebok workout class with former WNBA player, Ty Young in Dallas, Under Armour event with VOICEINSPORT advocate and Cornell D1 Volleyball player, Sydney Moore in Atlanta, and a panel discussion in LA for the VOICEINSPORT FOUNDATION's Title IX Micro Grant Program fueled by Champs Sports and PUMA.

For more information on the "Women Win" campaign, visit www.champssports.com and follow Champs Sports.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

About VOICEINSPORT

VOICEINSPORT, the global sports company, provides a community based platform for digital services in mental health, nutrition, sport science and mentoring from pro athletes to keep girls and women in sport. The VOICEINSPORT membership comes with free access to original articles written by women athletes, weekly podcasts, advocacy tools to drive change and a community forum. Paid services include a mentoring platform designed to increase the visibility to pro & collegiate athlete role models and access to both clinical & non-clinical sessions with the top 80 experts in sport psychology, sport nutrition and women's health. Founded in 2019, VOICEINSPORT is based in NYC and is self-funded by sports industry Executive and Advocate Stef Strack. Visit voiceinsport.com for the latest company news and follow @voiceinsport on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

