Conexiom Expands Worldwide Leadership Team with Chief Marketing Officer

The company also appoints VP of Alliances to oversee strategic global Partner relationships

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiom, the only intelligent document automation platform that leverages proprietary Touchless Automation technology to ensure data is extracted with 100% accuracy, today announced two new additions to its leadership team: Dayna Rothman as Chief Marketing Officer, and Patrick Finn Vice President of Alliances.

Dayna Rothman, Chief Marketing Officer, Conexiom (PRNewswire)

"We have been solving the industry's most complex manual transaction-processing challenges for more than 15 years and growing our executive team will allow for more creativity, innovation and scalability to continue providing the best experience for our customers and partners," said Ray Grady, CEO and President at Conexiom. "We welcome our newest additions to the Conexiom team and look forward to a long and successful future together."

As Conexiom's global CMO, Rothman will lead marketing initiatives and will be instrumental in promoting Conexiom's brand, including the development and execution of the company's strategic programs and campaigns. She will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build Conexiom's position as the only platform to leverage proprietary Touchless Automation technology to extract data from documents with 100% accuracy, while partnering closely with the sales team to drive revenue.

Rothman is joining Conexiom after a successful acquisition as CMO at OneLogin. While at OneLogin, she helped place the company as a Leader, twice, in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Identity and Access Management, which accelerated the business to achieve 50% YOY net-new revenue growth towards the exit. Rothman is the author of Lead Generation for Dummies and a popular LinkedIn Learning instructor on Content Marketing.

Patrick Finn is Conexiom's new Vice President of Alliances and will be leading the company's partner team. Finn will act as a catalyst for scaling Conexiom's partner enablement and accelerating the company's global channel strategy. Finn brings over 25 years of experience and expertise managing and developing channel and strategic alliances, go-to-market planning, and business strategy formulation.

Most recently as Head of Global Channels & Alliances for Bloomreach, Finn was responsible for developing and managing the global technology partner ecosystem with a set of leading partners including Accenture Interactive, Capgemini, Google Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, and Shopify to name a few. Prior to Bloomreach, Finn held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Channel & Partnerships for SAP Customer Experience where he was responsible for developing and managing global technology partnerships with a robust ecosystem of partners.

For more information about the executive team, please visit https://conexiom.com/company/about/

About Conexiom

Conexiom is the only platform that leverages proprietary Touchless Automation technology to ensure that data is extracted with 100% accuracy, transformed with predetermined business rules and logic, and delivered directly to any ERP. Conexiom streamlines the processing of emailed purchase orders, AP invoices, and order acknowledge. Manufacturers and distributors across the globe, such as Grainger, Genpak, Honeywell, and Lonza, trust Conexiom to create resilient operations that scale, drive growth, reduce costs, and build frictionless relationships with their customers and suppliers.

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in Kitchener, Ontario; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Chicago, Illinois. Visit Conexiom.com.

